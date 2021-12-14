TATEMS International: Offering Innovative Truck Maintenance Software that Makes Lives a Whole Lot Easier

Las Vegas, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maintaining a fleet of vehicles can be overwhelming. There’s so much to keep track of, and if you fail to keep accurate and clear maintenance records you may be at risk of being shut down by government authorities. Luckily, help is at hand to simplify things…

TATEMS International was founded because a client failed their California Biannual Inspection of Terminal inspection (aka BIT inspection, or DOT inspection in other parts of the country). After this, the client came to PCHelp LTD (TATEMS) wanting a computerized version of the BIT inspection form so they could begin tracking their fleet maintenance and inspections. The client passed the next inspection with no issues at all!

In 1999, TATEMS began to truly take shape as the company evolved the initial system and utilized lessons learned from the prototype to create a version that would be more widely useable. The company’s aim was to develop the system until it could help everyone who needed to maintain a fleet of trucks, trailers and equipment. Since then, the TATEMS fleet maintenance system has seen tons of success and helped countless people by simplifying record keeping and allowing businesses avoid being bogged down by paperwork.

Innovative, evolving software

TATEMS International has created a highly innovative piece of fleet maintenance software that has been adding convenience to lives for decades now. The TATEMS fleet maintenance software program has gone from strength to strength over the years since their conception, as the company has always strived to listen to those fleet managers, mechanics, businesspeople and data entry workers who actually use the product. They take recommendations for improvements seriously, always on the lookout to evolve and refine things to offer the very best systems possible.

The TATEMS fleet maintenance system is easy to use even if you don’t like computers – all you have to do is pay attention to the popup reminders and run clear, precise reports (there are some very useful tutorial videos on the website at tatems.com if you need help with this).

Making life more convenient

Trying to maintain and manage an entire fleet on your own can get stressful really fast – especially if you’re trying to remember countless important things in your head at any given time. Mental records, paper records or even digital spreadsheets are often unreliable methods; they don’t provide reminders, they can be messy or unreadable, you can forget things, and records can easily go missing.

The TATEMS system was designed to make fleet maintenance software convenient, easy and straightforward to use. Instead of becoming overwhelmed of stressed by complicated systems or inefficient spreadsheets that make your head hurt. With TATEMS, simplicity and convenience are paramount. This straightforward database allows you to get printable reminders for maintenance, licenses, permits, vehicle registrations, parts reordering and more, as well as clear reports and maintenance printouts to show your team and compliance officers.

More information

TATEMS Truck and Trailer Equipment Maintenance Software is developed, maintained and offered by PCHelp, LTD.

TATEMS was first developed in 1998 when the team at PCHelp noticed a need in the market for an easy-to-use program that would allow clients to properly track and maintain their equipment and help them pass BIT (DOT) inspections.

To find out more about the company, please visit their website at https://tatems.com. If you have a query for the team, you may call 1 702 260 1541 or email sales.support@tatems.com.

https://thenewsfront.com/tatems-international-offering-innovative-truck-maintenance-software-that-makes-lives-a-whole-lot-easier/