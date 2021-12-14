Vision Benefits of America Joins Forces With Howell Benefit Services, Inc.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Benefits of America, Inc. (VBA), a commercial group benefits organization, today announced its participation with WEBSURANCE, a fully-insured health and welfare benefits trust.

"The WEBSURANCE platform offers unmatched quoting, case submission and plan administration features," said Matt Cuomo, Vice President of Sales at VBA. "Producers can leverage VBA's distinctive vision care plans and national provider network while enjoying the ease of WEBSURANCE."

In conjunction with the Trust, WEBSURANCE offers a digital platform that enables producers to offer small to mid-sized employers superior level benefit plans, competitive pricing and extended rate guarantees. WEBSURANCE'S optimal market is groups with 2-100 employees, but there are no size limitations.

"Producers have the potential to reduce quoting expenses while increasing closing ratios," said Cuomo. "To make working with VBA even simpler, VBA is proud to have its new retail frame allowance available through the WEBSURANCE platform."

Alongside VBA, MetLife will offer group dental benefits to employers nationwide with products and plan designs typically found in the larger market.

About VBA

Founded in 1965 as one of the first preferred provider organizations (PPO) in the nation, VBA has proudly offered group vision benefits to corporations, municipalities, schools, health and welfare funds, hospitals and health maintenance organizations for over 50 years. Seeking to capitalize on its experience and expand its offerings beyond vision, VBA also provides cost-effective dental solutions across the nation through plans administered and underwritten by the TruAssure Insurance Company. Some plans may not be available in all states. For information, please visit www.vbaplans.com.

About WEBSURANCE

The WEBSURANCE Benefits Trust is a fully insured, national group and voluntary insurance trust that covers hundreds of small employer groups (2-100), offering a variety of America's leading group insurance carrier product lines. Eligible group insurance products include health, dental, vision, life, disability, voluntary life and disability, critical illness and accident and sickness. WEBSURANCE is administered by Howell Benefit Services, Inc. (Howell), located in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Howell is a nationally recognized, online, Third Party Administrator (TPA) in business since 1982. Visit www.websurance.io/info.

Telephone: 412-881-4900 x 232

Email: eshrader@vbaplans.com

