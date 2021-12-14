Paul Licausi Elected to Serve on the TCN Worldwide Board of Directors

Kansas City, Missouri, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford, president and CEO of TCN Worldwide, is pleased to announce Paul Licausi, President of LS Commercial Real Estate Services, Inc./TCN Worldwide in Kansas City, has been elected to the TCN Worldwide Board of Directors. Prior to joining the Board, Licausi served as a TCN Worldwide regional vice president to the central region, a role he has held since 2018.

Paul Licausi, President of LS Commercial Real Estate Services, Inc./TCN Worldwide, is an experienced commercial real estate professional who has been active in the industry for over 30 years. Paul founded LS Commercial Real Estate Services, Inc. with a focus on brokerage, management, and development of commercial & industrial properties. He has completed numerous sale and lease transactions throughout his career and has been fortunate to have had the opportunity to represent a large client base on project assignments throughout the United States. Paul is also an experienced developer, having developed over 8,000,000 square feet of commercial property nationally, with an aggregate value in excess of $500,000,000. Additionally, he has structured the acquisition of over 2,500,000 square feet of commercial property which is part of the LS Commercial Real Estate Services, Inc. managed portfolio.

“We are extremely pleased to announce TCN Worldwide’s Board of Directors, which were elected at this year’s TCN Worldwide Fall Conference held in Austin, TX. ” stated Ross Ford. “We are thrilled to announce Paul Licausi as a member of the TCN Worldwide Board of Directors. Paul has served as a regional vice president for the central region since 2018 and while we will miss him in that role we are excited to welcome him to our Board of Directors and look forward to his continued contribution to our organization.”

Mr. Ford added, "Paul will be filling Barry Beitler's seat who after two terms was not eligible to run. No words could possibly express how much TCN Worldwide has benefited from Barry’s time on the Board and as Chairman. Through the course of almost a decade Barry has served as Secretary, Vice Chairman, and Chairman to TCN Worldwide. We will miss his contributions as a board member but look forward to his ongoing participation in the organization as a longstanding TCN Worldwide member."

The 2022 TCN Worldwide Board of Directors include:

Gerald Sullivan, Principal and Managing Broker at PW Commercial/TCN Worldwide in Chicago. Mr. Sullivan will serve as Chairman of the Board.

William Sitar Jr., Vice President at Sitar Realty/TCN Worldwide in New Jersey. Mr. Sitar will serve as Vice-Chair.

Ben Azulay, Principal & Executive Managing Director at Bradford Allen Realty/TCN Worldwide in Chicago. Mr. Azulay will serve as Secretary.

Timothy Mitchell, Principal at Norris & Stevens, Inc./TCN Worldwide in Portland. Mr. Mitchell will serve as Treasurer.

Jonathan Rosenberg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LevRose Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide in Phoenix, will serve as an at-large Board Member.

Paul Licausi, President of LS Commercial Real Estate Services, Inc./TCN Worldwide in Kansas City, will serve as an at-large Board Member.

H. Ross Ford, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide in Richardson, TX. Mr. Ford is responsible for the strategic direction of the organization and the implementation of all expansion and networking initiatives.

About TCN Worldwide

Founded in 1989, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the commercial real estate industry. An alliance of top independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. Offering an extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations, TCN Worldwide represents approximately $38.5 billion in transactions annually across its 60+ offices and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals. For more information on TCN Worldwide, visit www.TCNWorldwide.com.

