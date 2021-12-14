Two Haitian Brothers Overcome Mother’s Death by Opening Affordable Recording Studios In DTLA

Los Angeles, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The loss of a loved one can often inspire growth, and that is exactly what occurred for brothers John and Ralph LaGuerre who lost their mother to cancer.

Their journey, in honor of their mother, has galvanized their desire to follow their passion for music, opening up recording studios in downtown Los Angeles and paying homage to their late mother, who was taken from them too soon.



Now, the two brothers have successfully launched their third flagship recording studio “The Palms” which vows to make recording affordable and accessible to artists of all genres through excellent facilities, below market prices, and Los Angeles beats for sale to encourage artists to record.

Below, we look at their inspiring story which lays tribute to their mother, and the success of Knockhouse Studios, the brothers’ Los Angeles recording studios:

Their mother had always encouraged them to follow their passion for music and sound, and this plea led to the incarnation of Knockhouse Studios

Following the passing of their mother and a heartful funeral, John and Ralph wanted to do something big and special to honor her life. She had always encouraged them to follow their passion for music and make a difference to the community, and this formed the foundation of their venture.

The brothers decided to open up recording studios in downtown Los Angeles under the umbrella name of Knockhouse Studios, incorporating the very best in recording technology and facilities with below market and affordable Los Angeles recording studio prices.

The brothers found great success with their first two recording studios, launching during the covid-19 pandemic

The first two studios were largely focused on trap and hip-hop genres and artists. With trap beats for sale Los Angeles providing the perfect home for John and Ralph to reach out to aspiring artists and encourage them to put pen to paper and record their music. This led to immediate growth, so much so that hip hop artists from all over, including multiplatinum producers like Just Blaze and Nabeyin used Knockhouse studios as their recording studio of choice.

With their Los Angeles hip hop studio cost being priced at just $45-55 dollars per hour, the two studios allowed the trap and hip-hop community to come together and record to a professional standard. However, the brothers wanted to move beyond this niche, and provide recording opportunities for artists of all genres, in any situation.

John and Ralph have now opened their third flagship recording studio called ‘The Palms’, reaching their goal of making recording accessible and affordable for all

The Palms is the culmination of hard work, dedication, and a vow to honor their mother. A sexy, sleek, new and affordable studio, it caters for artists and producers across all genres, providing the state-of-the-art facilities which is expected in high-end industry standard studios and large recording spaces.

Founder John LaGuerre said: “This one is the best one we’ve done. The first two are awesome, but that’s what we used to learn. Now, with The Palms, we know exactly how to run all three. It’s like a well-oiled machine. One day, we want to have 4 or 5 of these, spread out across LA and maybe beyond.”

Co-founder Ralph LaGuerre said: “Our mother was taken away too early. We can never bring her back, but these studios are a way to honor her while helping aspiring artists in their recording careers.”

The future looks bright for John and Ralph and aspiring artists in Los Angeles

The two brothers’ mission is to provide safe spaces where do-it-yourself artists are free to create, develop and network at below market price points. While the Cabana Room and Wynwood Room are primarily hip-hop based, the new Palms Room is a 620-square-foot beauty that is open to all genres of artists and their producers.

Want to record at Knockhouse Studios? Los Angeles book studio time.

More Information:

John and Ralph LaGuerre are the co-founders of Knockhouse Studios, a venture that vows to honor the life of their late mother. They continue to work diligently to bring these studio creations to life, and have now expanded the Knockhouse Family management team, or “The Vibe Team,” as they call it, opening a new studio called “The Palms” in LA.

https://thenewsfront.com/two-haitian-brothers-overcome-mothers-death-by-opening-affordable-recording-studios-in-dtla/