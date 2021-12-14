Groundbreaking for Apartments at Sanatoga Greene Set for December 16TH, 2021

SANATOGA, Pa., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developer, Castle Sanatoga, LLC, and manager, Lincoln Property Company, have announced the groundbreaking event to formally launch Apartments at Sanatoga Greene will occur on Thursday, December 16, 2021. The groundbreaking event will include welcome statements, project highlights and construction schedules as delivered by the development team, light fare and beverage and a ceremonial removal of the first shovels of earth. The event is from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and participation is by invitation only.



The planned Apartments at Sanatoga Greene will feature studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartment homes within the exciting Sanatoga Greene mixed-use development project, consisting of townhomes, luxury apartments, and medical offices. Strategically located adjacent to US Route 422, the community will provide immediate access to a major artery in the northwestern sector of the Philadelphia Metropolitan area.

Positioned just west of Evergreen Road in Lower Pottsgrove Township, the location provides easy access to employment, shopping, restaurant, retail and institutional and recreation centers both within the immediate area and surrounding region. It is also within walking distance to nearby Philadelphia Premium Outlets (featuring 150 national brands and 550,000 SF of retail), Costco and a 60-acre park featuring a 9-acre lake.

Planned community amenities include a heated saltwater pool, resident clubhouse and amenity deck, outdoor kitchen with barbecue areas, grass play area, outdoor fire pits, game room, fitness center and yoga studio, pet wash, package distribution room, individual garages with available electric vehicle charging stations, and more. The Clubhouse will include Photovoltaic (PV) Panels which will provide renewable energy for use at the facility.

Anticipated apartment amenities include private patios, luxury vinyl plank flooring, dark stainless-steel appliances including French door refrigerators, subway-tiled backsplash, soft-close cabinets, granite kitchen countertops, large showers with cast marble walls, quartz bathroom vanities and open-concept layouts.

Delivery of first buildings is anticipated in fall of 2022. The location of the groundbreaking event ceremony and festivities is 243 Evergreen Road, Sanatoga, PA 19464. As indicated, participation in Sanatoga Greene’s groundbreaking event is by special invite only. To RSVP, or obtain additional event information, please call (610) 222-3508 or email jbealer@hkgroup.com.

About Castle Sanatoga

Castle Sanatoga is the design-build development team formed to conceive, design, construct and manage the Sanatoga Greene mixed-use development project. Comprised of a specialized team of real estate development, engineering and heavy civil construction professionals, Castle Sanatoga is the development team and foundation upon which this project stands.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. In 2019, Lincoln Property Company’s residential division formed a strategic partnership with Cadillac Fairview (CF), a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use assets. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas, Asia, and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe. Lincoln is currently the second largest multifamily manager in the United States with more than 210,000 units under management. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/business-services.

