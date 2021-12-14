Global Robotic Sensor Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The robotic sensor market reached USD 1649.6 Million in 2021 and it is projected reach USD 4314.6 Million in 2030 at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

For gathering data, robots require a diverse set of sensor devices. Sensors communicate information about the robot's action or its surroundings to the robot. LIDAR is a distance measurement technology that uses a laser robotic sensor. Robotic laser sensors throws light on objects in the environment and then reflects it back. The robot uses these reflections to construct a map of its surroundings.

Robotic sensors are increasingly being used in the logistics and the entertainment industry. These sensors are used to capture attention of the audience with modern image capturing technologies and to automate the process of storing and management in logistics. In automotive industry, industrial robotic sensors are used for spot welding of automobile bodies. These sensors are used for real - time monitoring, interlocking in work cell control, quality assurance in work component inspection, and analyzing data in robotics.

Robotic sensors are increasingly being adopted in advanced equipment in military, aerospace, and defense as many tasks require precision. Hence, aerospace manufacturing necessitates the use of robotic sensors. Increasing applications of industrial robotic sensors to monitor dangerous situations is driving the growth of the market. Robotic sensors aid in the prevention of physical injuries and other damages to workers, particularly in labour centric industries.

The use of robotic sensors has significantly increased in various industries where temperatures and pressures measurement is required. Autonomous guided vehicles (AGV) are increasingly using radar and laser detection to move around the factory floor and avoid any unforeseen obstructions.

High demand for robotic sensors is becoming more prevalent in the semiconductor industry due to its usage in monitoring temperature. As Artificial Intelligence (AI) devices become more powerful and integrated, robotic sensors in manufacturing will become more advanced in the future. Hence, the adoption of robotic sensors is anticipated to increase its demand in manufacturing and other end use industries as the sensor technology significantly improves operational efficiency.

Some Noteworthy Developments in the Industry:

June 2021 – LDROBOT, a company focusing on advanced robotics announced LD-AIR LiDAR, a new product. This new product has 360-degree sensing capabilities and it is a ready-to-use compliant laser sensor.

January 2021 - ForwardX Robotics launched six new products under its Max range of autonomous mobile robots. The new robots are manufactured for production and warehousing facilities to safely and efficiently automate material handling.

July 2021 - Seoul Robotics announced the launch of Voyage. It includes lidar sensors, proprietary SENSR2 software, and a computer. It enables the customers to immediately use the product and start seeing real-time results.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Robotic Sensor Market

The spread of the COVID-19 had a detrimental impact on businesses. The pandemic has accelerated advancements in robotics. The adoption of advanced technology is increasing particularly in manufacturing and medicine, as these industries react to changing needs and preferences in the current situation. Robotic sensors are transforming manufacturing sector with increasing shift towards automation. In military and defense industry, drones and robots are using robotic sensors to get accurate location, velocity, and attitude information. As industries are obliged to innovate in scenario of post COVID-19, the robotic sensor market is expected to grow significantly due to its increasing demand in fulfilling a variety of applications.

Robotic Sensor Market, by Product

Based on the product, the market is divided into force / torque sensors, vision sensors, ultrasonic sensors, tactile sensors, laser sensors, proximity sensors, and others. Among these segments, laser sensors segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

The growth of the segment is on account of the increasing use of the robotic laser sensors for accurate distance measurement. These sensors can monitor and provide accelerated readings on certain objects.

Robotic Sensor Market, by Robot Type

Based on the robot type, the market is divided into industrial robot sensors, service robot sensors, and collaborative robot sensors. Among these segments, the industrial robot sensors segment is be the major segment and it is anticipated to remain the largest segment over the projected period.

The growth of the segment is attributed to capabilities of the industrial robot sensors in accomplishing complex and flexible tasks. The advancements in industrial robots with progress in multiple technologies have also enabled data management and operational efficiency.

Robotic Sensor Market, by Application

Based on application, the market is divided into manufacturing, logistics, defense, agriculture, medical, domestic, entertainment, and others. The manufacturing segment accounted for the leading market share and it will retain the major share over the forecast period.

The growth of the segment can be attributed to sensor technology that is ultimately enabling the realization of the smart factory. Robotic sensors can perform their tasks more precisely and quickly enabling independent and collaborative interaction in a wider array of manufacturing environments.

Robotic Sensor Market, by Region

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for the robotic sensors and it will retain the lead over the forecasted duration. The regional market is driven by rapid adoption of automation in industrial and manufacturing sector. Companies in various sectors are using advanced robotic sensors in emerging nations, particularly in India, which has a growing manufacturing and industrial sector. These companies are keen on shifting towards automation to improve quality, thereby enhancing their ability to compete in international markets. The rapid growth of the medical industry due to medical tourism in India is anticipated to drive the adoption of advanced medical devices, which use robotic sensors.

The companies of global robotic sensor market include ams AG, iniLabs Ltd, MaxBotix Inc., ATI Industrial Automation, Balluff GmbH, Baumer, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, CAPTRON Electronic GmbH, Honeywell International, Inc, Carlo Gavazzi, Cognex Corporation, DAIHEN Corporation. Some other companies include Fanuc Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc, ifm electronic GmbH, and Infineon Technologies.

