Connexity Sees November Ecommerce Boom, as Shoppers Seize Deals to Buy Big Ticket Items Around the World

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexity, a Taboola company (Nasdaq: TBLA), reports an ecommerce boom in performance during November, as consumers used its editorial publishers' commerce content recommendations to make savvy purchases throughout the month.

At a global level, Connexity's publisher commissions grew over 15% year-on-year, with Earnings-Per-Click increasing 28% and order value up 24% in November.

Connexity CEO Bill Glass says, "In a bumper year for commerce content performance around the world, November was a huge success and continues to cement its place as the key month in the ecommerce calendar. Our key commercial indicators all improved year-on-year, showing shoppers browsing less and buying more. Consumers have learned to use commerce content as a way to find the best deals on big ticket items for themselves and thoughtful gifts for loved ones in the holiday season."

Black Friday continued to play a key role as a theme in the month and an event in itself. Strong commercial performance offset lower year-on-year traffic in the United States. Conversion rate grew 4%, with average order value up 20% and publisher earnings-per-click up 27%. Fashion, leisurewear and home brands led the top performers in 2021 with Walmart, Wayfair, Nordstrom and Ulta Beauty all among the top performing brands this year.

Strong performance was also seen in international markets. Publisher revenue grew almost 20% in the UK during Black Friday, with earnings-per-click up almost 30% with brands as diverse as Simba Sleep, Lovehoney, John Lewis, Boots.com and ASOS powering publisher performance in this market.

In Australia, the conversion rate was up over 25% year-on-year, well above the 7% growth in traffic. The APAC region altogether saw a 32% increase in conversion rate, with sales up almost a quarter and earnings-per-click up 30%.

Top content mixed evergreen buying guides for big ticket items like mattresses, with trending deals for household tools like vacuum cleaners and deals roundups, featuring the top promotions available throughout the shopping event.

"The Black Friday performance in our publisher network reflects excellent ecommerce performance throughout 2021 and the strength of the month of November as a period for our publishers. Much commentary has been made on the shift to ecommerce and these results offer a bright indication of how we can expect online shopping to continue to grow as a key channel for retailers in 2022," Glass added.

