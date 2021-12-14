Announcing The Monk Mindset: A New Website and Brand Dedicated to Helping People Better Themselves and Improve Their Mindset

New York, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encouraged by a rise in popularity of their Twitter channel, which shares guidance and advice on mindset, discipline and mindfulness, the team behind The Monk Mindset have opted to dedicate their time and efforts to the resource full-time.

Now, with the announcement of a new brand and website for The Monk Mindset, they aim to be the ultimate resource for those looking for information and guidance on mental health, wellbeing, self-improvement and much more.

With big ambitions to support and motivate people of all backgrounds and circumstances to improve their quality of life, the news has been welcomed by their allegiance of followers, and further expands the opportunity for those struggling with wellbeing issues to find free, insightful and potentially life changing advice online.

Below, we look at how The Monk Mindset set out to help people on their journey to self-improvement, and the ambitions the team have for their new brand and website:

The Monk Mindset led the way in online self-improvement advice

The internet has made it possible for people dealing with emotional, physical and mental anguish to find the resources and advice they need for self-improvement. One exemplary example of this is The Monk Mindset.

Specializing in health and wellness, the team behind The Monk Mindset created and curated some of the most insightful articles and advice pieces online, with some of their most popular topics including self-care, anxiety, substance addiction, and self-discipline. Alongside health and wellbeing, the team also share lifestyle and career advice, motivating people to move away from toxic employment, improve their job prospects and take on self-rewarding ventures, such as how to make money on Twitter.

A growing audience on Twitter encouraged the team to launch a website to house their inspiring and informative content

Many of The Monk Mindset’s Twitter followers are people who are looking for ways to feel better about themselves. Their followers found that the range of health and wellbeing thought-pieces shared by The Monk Mindset, such as how to be more disciplined, which is a key trait of a monks’ mantra, were a constant source of motivation that helped them improve their lives and achieve their short and long-term life goals.

Encouraged by the feedback, the team decided to create the brand ‘The Monk Mindset’ and launch a new website.

The Monk Mindset have big ambitions for the new website and brand

With the launch of the new brand and website, the team are determined to dedicate themselves to helping people improve all aspects of their lives, regardless of what emotional, physical or mental suffering they may be experiencing.

The topic of how to change your mindset is one of their most popular, as mental anguish can be the cause of a tremendous number of insecurities or wellbeing issues. For example. one of the key aims for the team at The Monk Mindset is to raise awareness on suicide, breaking down the reasons why somebody may feel they need to take their own life, and support those struggling with such thoughts to get the help and guidance they sorely need.

Keep an eye on The Monk Mindset website over the coming months to follow the growth and emergence of the new brand and find lots of in-depth advice on all thing’s health and wellbeing.

More Information:

The Monk Mindset was created for those struggling with mental health, discipline, wellbeing, or who want to make positive changes to their lifestyle. With new articles every Tuesday and Thursday, their website helps you to become the best version of yourself, sharing thought-pieces, links to books, blogs, inspirational stories and much more. Learn more via the website: https://themonkmindset.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/announcing-the-monk-mindset-a-new-website-and-brand-dedicated-to-helping-people-better-themselves-and-improve-their-mindset/