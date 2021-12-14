iDirect Government Military Veteran Employees To Be Featured on ‘Military Makeover: Operation Career’ Airing on Lifetime TV

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the military and government, today announced that its military veteran employees will be featured on “Military Makeover’s Special Edition: Operation Career” airing on Lifetime TV.



The iDirectGov veterans will be joined by John Ratigan, iDirectGov president, on December 17 at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT in the Lifetime TV markets and again on December 23 at 7:30 a.m. ET/PT where Ratigan will provide an overview of how military veteran employees help the company deliver innovative solutions to its defense customers. As experience in the battlefield is central to the company’s mission, Ratigan will discuss iDirectGov’s history of hiring veterans, as well as how the company was born out of an idea on the inception of Operation Iraqi Freedom to fulfill U.S. military communications needs in remote regions and worldwide, anywhere and anytime.

“We are proud of our military veteran employees,” said Ratigan. “Their real-world experiences bring fundamental insights to our solutions which contribute directly to our engineering of MILSATCOM products. Not all companies delivering to defense markets understand this practice, and we consider it to be our hallmark to have first-person understanding of our defense sector. We believe this knowledge cannot be matched by non-military personnel when it comes to designing solutions to work in the harshest environments.”

iDirectGov’s military veteran employees featured on the TV program include: LTC (Ret.) Jim Hanlon, senior vice president of operations and finance; Michael Lara, account manager; and David Laureano, senior systems engineer.

They will discuss their transitions from military life to the civilian sector and how iDirectGov helped them with transitioning, as well as how their military backgrounds provide insider insights into product development. LTC (Ret.) Hanlon will provide perspectives on the operations side of the business and the company’s rich history of hiring military veterans. Lara and Laureano, who met while deployed to Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan and underwent six deployments together with the 112th Signal Battalion of the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) supporting missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, will share how they began their transitions to civilian life and their experiences joining iDirectGov.

iDirectGov’s military veteran employees have been instrumental in landing large-scale accounts for the U.S. Army, including the award of long-standing contracts with DISA, PM Tactical, the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force, among other contracts.

“What is stimulating for the military veterans on our team is that they have the opportunity to continue to support those U.S. military units that they left, through the engineering and championing of new and existing defense products,” Ratigan said. “We are excited to be part of ‘Military Makeover: Operation Career’ on Lifetime TV and showcase the contributions our veterans are making in civilian life as part of the iDirectGov team.”

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ST Engineering iDirect, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response. Building on more than 15 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, a U.S. corporation, has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 17 years. All its employees are U.S. citizens, with a third being U.S. military veterans and more than 60% holding U.S. security clearances.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). All Defense-grade products sold by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed and verified within the United States.

For more information, please visit http://www.idirectgov.com and follow iDirectGov on Twitter at https://twitter.com/idirectgov, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/idirectgov and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/idirectgov/. See iDirectGov on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReL2Mi-yyX0sNNu-Dq0erw.

About Military Makeover Operation Career

Transitioning out of the military back to civilian life brings a variety of challenges. Military Makeover's Special Edition: “Operation Career” is traveling the country capturing stories of military veterans who are transitioning out of the military and back to civilian life. Join us as we profile the caring organizations offering educational and employment opportunities to these veterans to ensure a successful transition.

About BrandStar: We’re matchmakers; connecting People to Brands to Do Life Better. BrandStar has unparalleled experience in creating customized educational content for brands with laser targeted extensive distribution through their multi-channel network ecosystem and methodology. From Original television programming on Lifetime, BrandStar.tv, social media, digital marketing, to media management and PR; BrandStar helps brands connect with the right consumer, at the right time, with the right message, through all the right channels.