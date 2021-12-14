Seventh Generation Professional Named Official Front of House Cleaner and Disinfectant for Aspen Skiing Company

BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seventh Generation, a leading household, personal care and commercial cleaning products company and pioneer in the environmentally conscious products space, today announced a five-year partnership with Aspen Skiing Company (ASC), a four-mountain winter and summer destination in Colorado.



Today’s travelers prioritize hygiene across the entire experience and ASC recognizes the heightened importance of trust in cleanliness at all of its properties. This is why ASC has chosen Seventh Generation Professional as the Official Front of House Cleaner and Disinfectant for Aspen Skiing Company’s four ski areas: Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass, as well as the company’s four hotel properties, The Little Nell, Limelight Hotel Aspen, Limelight Hotel Snowmass and Limelight Hotel Ketchum, through 2025.

“Seventh Generation is dedicated to a cleaner clean whether it be at home or on the slopes. We’re pleased to partner with an organization that is so aligned with our sustainability mission,” said Stefan Bachofen, Brand Manager of Seventh Generation Professional. “We’re not only excited to provide Aspen’s ski communities, employees and guests the level of assurance today’s landscape requires, but to do so with sustainable products to continue to drive Aspen Skiing Company’s and Seventh Generation’s joint mission to protect our planet for generations to come.”

Cleanliness is crucial to the health and well-being of guests at Aspen Skiing Company properties. Offering a clean without compromise, Seventh Generation Professional Disinfecting Cleaners, Wipes and Sprays with CleanWell® INSIDE kill 99.9% of household germs botanically, including cold and flu viruses (refer to product label for details) and are included on EPA’s List of disinfectants for use against Coronavirus (COVID-19 virus). In addition, in partnership Aspen and Seventh Generation demonstrate the value of those working in commercial cleaning, Seventh Generation’s professional line does not expose these professionals to the harsh cleaning products frequently found in the commercial cleaning industry.

“Seventh Generation is a legendary company. We’re thrilled to partner with them not just because their products are designed with the wellbeing of people and the environment in mind, but because their worldview and approach to change aligns with ours,” says Auden Schendler, SVP of Sustainability and Community Engagement, Aspen Skiing Company.

Today’s businesses not only have an economic responsibility but must act as agents of positive social and environmental change. Thankfully, the hospitality industry is increasingly becoming committed to the environment. Likeminded partners Seventh Generation and Aspen Skiing Company have been geared toward driving a positive impact on the health of the planet since their inception, making them a perfect match. Together, these organizations will work together to demonstrate much-needed industry change and advocate for climate justice and equity for the next seven generations.

About Seventh Generation

For more than 30 years, it’s been Seventh Generation’s mission to help you protect your world with our environmentally conscious and effective household products. Our products are solutions for the air, surfaces, fabrics, pets and people within your home -- and for the community and environment outside of it. Seventh Generation offers a full line of laundry, dish and household cleaners, baby products including Free & Clear diapers, training pants and baby wipes, plus recycled paper products and recycled plastic trash bags, personal care products such as deodorant and body wash and period care products including Organic certified tampons. The company derives its name from the Great Law of the Iroquois Confederacy that states, "In our every deliberation, we must consider the impact of our decisions on the next seven generations." For information on Seventh Generation for household cleaning, and Seventh Generation Professional for commercial cleaning, visit www.seventhgeneration.com and www.seventhgenerationprofessional.com.

About Aspen Skiing Company

Established in 1946, Aspen Skiing Company owns and operates four mountains – Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk - creating premium, sustainable and transformative experiences in recreation, culture and nature. In addition, the company runs four hotel properties, The Little Nell, Limelight Hotel Aspen, Limelight Hotel Snowmass and Limelight Hotel Ketchum, the award-winning Ski & Snowboard Schools of Aspen Snowmass, Four Mountain Sports rental and retail shops, and a collection of sustainably-sourced on-mountain food & beverage outlets. Aspen Skiing Company works to drive positive social change through climate, community, and minority group advocacy and investment. For more information about Aspen Skiing Company, visit www.aspensnowmass.com. Follow @aspensnowmass on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

