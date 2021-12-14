Injury Attorney David S. Leigh in New York City Launches a New Website Domain

Bronx, NY, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David S. Leigh, the renowned personal injury attorney who provides legal services to clients in Manhattan and the Bronx, is pleased to announce the launch of a new website domain.

This comes after significant growth and interest in David S. Leigh’s legal portfolio, of which specialisms include slip and fall, car accidents or wrongful death.

The new domain can be viewed at Law Office of David S. Leigh.

Below, we outline what to expect from this new website venture and the areas of growth which led to the launch of a new website domain:

Following continued growth, David S. Leigh expands his reach further across New York with a new website domain, and pledges to help more people get the legal representation they deserve

In today’s world, a website is a vital platform for businesses of all shapes and sizes. Having built up a strong name for himself in Manhattan, for David S. Leigh Bronx was another location where client requests began presenting themselves.

Following many successful cases over a number of years, David and the team have established themselves as leading personal injury attorneys across New York. The new website domain opens communication channels for clients across the state, providing detail on the areas of practice the legal team specialize in and a way to schedule free consultations.

Providing clarity on legal services from The Law Office of David S. Leigh

The new website domain serves as an insightful and clear way to provide detail on the legal services provided by David, personal injury attorney, and his expert law team. These areas of practice include:

Wrongful Death

Car Accidents

Slip and Fall

Police Brutality

Sexual Abuse

Civil Rights

Get to know David S. Leigh and his legal team via the new website domain

If you’ve been the victim of an accident and you’re currently seeking legal representation, the name David S. Leigh could very well have already appeared in your search. Many choose The Law Office of David S. Leigh as their dedicated slip and fall lawyer or car accident lawyer, due to the number of successful cases the legal team have in these areas, and their approach to customer care and representation.

The new website domain provides an easy way for you to get to know David S. Leigh and the team and learn about their approach to each case. While many personal injury attorneys will simply file your claim in court, their approach is founded on effective communication, reliable response times, clear and straightforward information and complete transparency in detail.

They are well known for having a team that focus entirely on your case, understanding your specific legal claim and circumstances, and are invested in how you regain your health, return to work, rebuild your savings, and hold a negligent party accountable for an accident or injury.

More Information:

The Law Office of David S. Leigh is headquartered in Manhattan, serving clients in the Bronx and all across New York. As a seasoned attorney, David and the team will work diligently and tirelessly on your behalf. David began his career as a prosecutor and, after nearly a decade of private sector work, has committed himself to defending the rights of New Yorkers and their families. Learn more via the website: https://leighlawoffice.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/injury-attorney-david-s-leigh-in-new-york-city-launches-a-new-website-domain/