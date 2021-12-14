Fuzzy Brush Investments Raise £1.25 million and Expand in Asia

London, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who value sustainability and innovation have aligned themselves with Fuzzy Brush. Since 2016, investors have seen high returns and dividends from the growth of this company, even through Covid.

The company has seen significant financial growth and an increase in global sales. Fuzzy Brush has built long-lasting and solid business relationships to expand its top retail chains in Asia. The company has taken well-calculated risks in the last ten years and created great sales channels and solid investment strategies.

Fuzzy Brush Financial Growth



In just 3 years, the Fuzzy Brush retail business has gone from £450,000 to £1,100,000 in sales turnover. Projections show that this number could exceed £3,000,000 by 2024.

Fuzzy Brush supplies its products to high-profile corporate clients like Starbucks, Korean Airlines, Costco, Amazon, and Morrisons.

Investments in Asia and contracts with companies like Starbucks resulted in a 27% growth to December 2020 and this year a staggering 49% growth to December 2021, as new packing machinery investments mature.

Fuzzy Brush has a solid business foundation and 10 international distribution partners. The main goal of the business is to expand even further in Asia and over the next ten years into Europe, the USA, and Canada.

About Fuzzy Brush

Fuzzy Brush is a chewable toothbrush that researchers have studied to measure its efficiency in improving oral hygiene. Several clinical trials have analyzed the effectiveness of Fuzzy Brush. These studies found that using a Fuzzy Brush produced virtually the same results as brushing your teeth with a standard toothbrush. The company also manufactures a product called Fuzzy Rock – a revolutionary mint that keeps your teeth clean.

More about Fuzzy Brush:

A Hands-free toothbrush that can be chewed like gum

100% Sugar-free mints that keep your teeth clean

Products made with high-grade Xylitol that kills bacteria and viruses in the mouth and freshens breath

Portable and ideal for travellers

In over 10,000 stores already, Fuzzy products are available in Starbucks in South Korea, in Rewe (one of Germany’s largest supermarket chains), CU stores (one of South Korea’s largest convenience store chains), and are about to enter the Japanese market in over 34,000 convenience stores. These sustainable, innovative products are spreading across the globe rapidly.

Future plans

Fuzzy Brush supplies 2,000 CU stores (the largest convenience store group in South Korea). The company plans to supply the remaining 13,000 stores between 2022-2023.

In February 2022, the company will start supplying Korea’s national airline (Korean Air) with its new product Fuzzy Rock. Korean Air is larger than British Airways and the possibilities for sales across the airline industry for Fuzzy Brush are huge.

Fuzzy products are market leaders and are already firmly placed in mainstream retail in South Korea, where it is now the 8th largest brand in its category and growing. This business model is being duplicated to other retail brands in Japan, China, Malaysia, and Vietnam, so the future looks very bright.

Testimonials From Investors

Fuzzy Brush cares about its investors and has looked after their interests since 2016. Investors can expect to receive high rates of interest plus ordinary shares, their capital growth, a 3-year exit, renewable contracts, and shares convertible into IPO.

Here are just a few of the many success stories from investors with Fuzzy Brush:

“Fuzzy Brush is one of the most innovative products I have come across. In terms of investment, the company offers promising returns in the current low-yield environment. After having tried the range of interesting products offered by the company; personal satisfaction and faith in Jims’ stewardship have been the key driving factors behind my investment in the company.”

Mrs. N Paradkar (Fuzzy Brush Investor)

“I am a seasoned investor in stocks and property. I have £275,000 currently invested with Fuzzy Brush since early 2018 and have received regular capital/interest payments throughout. I have full confidence in the products manufactured by Fuzzy Brush and faith in Jim Drew and his team to run the company successfully and beyond.”

M Richards (Fuzzy Brush Investor)

To find out more, visit investinfuzzybrush.com

Company Bio:

Fuzzy is a British-based company founded by Jim Drew and has since expanded to work with Korean Air, Starbucks, Costco, and other companies to make the products as accessible as possible. To find out more, visit investinfuzzybrush.com

https://thenewsfront.com/fuzzy-brush-investments-raise-1-25-million-and-expand-in-asia/