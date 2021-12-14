Human Interest Appoints Abhi Mishra as Chief Technology Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On a mission to close the nation’s retirement gap, fast-growing SMB 401(k) provider Human Interest today announced it has appointed Abhi Mishra as chief technology officer (CTO).



Mishra joins Human Interest from Amazon, where his organization built personalized shopping experiences for Amazon's ecommerce customers. He also previously served as a General Manager in AWS, Amazon's cloud division. Mishra has significant experience growing both early-stage products and multi-billion dollar businesses, and will apply his expertise in building world-class customer experiences and highly scalable infrastructure to expand Human Interest's platform. He will lead both product and engineering functions and will be focused on significantly expanding both following Human Interest’s Series D funding round in August 2021.

“The retirement industry has been technologically underserved to date,” said Mishra. “Joining Human Interest is an incredible opportunity to build the first technology-powered retirement infrastructure, invent unique products that change the way people think about retirement planning, and make a crucial difference in the lives of millions of Americans.“

“We’re building a national retirement infrastructure to support the almost 100 million Americans who have insufficient long-term savings.1 To do this, we plan to dramatically scale our platform, integrate with hundreds of additional partners, and hire thousands of additional engineers and product managers in the coming years,” said Jeff Schneble, CEO of Human Interest. “This requires a technology leader of Abhi’s caliber, with the right combination of expertise and passion for our mission. We are thrilled to have Abhi join our executive team.”

