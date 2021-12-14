Humber College Partners with Applied to Empower the Next Generation of Brokers

Mississauga, Ont., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced a partnership with Humber College to develop and launch an insurance technology certificate program. The program provides students aspiring for careers in insurance with hands-on experience with Applied technology and focuses on the fundamentals of the industry and its three main functional areas – underwriting, loss adjusting and brokerage operations.

"Humber's Faculty of Business prides itself on providing its students with real-world learning experiences based on industry practices. Working directly with Applied Systems products not only enhances the Insurance Management - Property & Casualty curriculum, it provides our students the opportunity to more easily transition into real-life brokerage experiences upon graduation," said Alvina Cassiani, senior dean, Faculty of Business, Humber College. "We are excited to offer this unique learning opportunity to our students and grateful for Applied Systems for investing in the next generation of insurance professionals."

The curriculum is designed to empower the broker channel to attract and retain experienced talent for all lines of business. With representation from some of Canada’s best-in-class brokerages, the curriculum was created in collaboration with a broker advisory committee, Applied Systems and Humber College faculty. The advisory committee has recommended and aligned on learning objectives, the lesson plan and technology including Applied’s brokerage management system, rating and commercial management solutions.

“A healthy broker distribution channel requires a constant infusion of new talent and we are excited to spotlight engaging technology that will attract these professionals to our industry,” said Steve Whitelaw, vice president and general manager, Applied Systems. “Our partnership with Humber College prepares students with the practical insurance knowledge and technology skills to launch their insurance careers.”

