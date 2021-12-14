Corporate Travel Technology Leader Deem Is Honored by G2.com for Best Relationship, Best Usability and Easiest Admin

Oakland - Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced a series of new award acknowledgements from G2, the peer-to-peer review site for business software users. The awards for Best Relationship, Best Usability and Easiest Admin were based on scores calculated from verified user satisfaction ratings in several aspects related to each category.

The Best Relationship award includes scores for Ease of Business, Quality of Support, and how likely the reviewers are to recommend Deem’s corporate travel software.

“This is such an important accolade for us to receive,” said Christina Woronchak, CRO, Deem. “As companies prioritize and accelerate their digitization strategies, mobile and cloud technology has become increasingly important for business travel. At Deem, we partner with our customers along that technology journey with their travel programs, so it’s wonderful to be recognized for the relationships we build with our customers.”

The G2 Usability Index includes badges for Best Usability and Easiest Admin, in which the Etta platform scored above average and beat all competitors in categories including Ease of Admin, Meets Requirements, and Average User Adoption.

“We’ve dedicated Etta to the business traveler,” said Harper Lieblich, VP of product at Deem. “This validation from users tells me all our research and effort to create a platform using a human-centered design approach is truly appreciated by end users. Etta is living up to its name — easier to travel anywhere — for travelers and travel managers.”

Etta is the award-winning, mobile-first, corporate travel software that’s designed for travelers. Using a human-centered design approach and incorporating important features such as Travel SafetyCheck, automatic ticket exchange, and accessibility capabilities, Etta helps travelers make better, faster decisions for themselves and their companies. For travel managers, Etta reduces complexity in broad, global travel programs through its single site builder interface, unique messaging capabilities, broad content availability, and other must-have controls.

Deem and its corporate travel software, Etta, which launched in February 2021, have won many awards this year including a Silver Stevie Awards from the American Business Awards, platinum and gold awards from Muse Creative Awards, and numerous awards for the company from Comparably.

To learn more about Deem and the Etta corporate travel software solution, attend Deem’s premiere virtual event, Miles Ahead 2022, on March 2. Details and registration available at http://deemvirtualevents.com/milesahead2022.

About Deem

Deem is on a mission to transform travel. Starring Etta, its mobile-first, corporate travel booking and management platform, Deem offers employees everything they need to easily make the right travel decisions for themselves and their company. Deem’s travel technology plugs into major travel agencies and expense solution providers, empowering more corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies.

Deem is a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Learn more at Deem.com.

