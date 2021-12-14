AB “Ignitis grupė” completed an acquisition of its own shares

English Lithuanian

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) on 6–14 December 2021 (inclusive) has conducted an acquisition of the Group’s ordinary registered shares (ISIN code LT0000115768, hereinafter – ORS) through the auction for tender offers of AB “Nasdaq Vilnius” stock exchange (link), with AB SEB bankas acting as an intermediary. The results of the ORS acquisition:



1. the Group will acquire all offered ORS, which is 1,243,243 ORS (i.e., the maximum planned number of ORS to be acquired, which comprises 1.67% of total ORS);

2. the Group will acquire the aforementioned ORS for EUR 22,999,995.50.

The ORS acquired by the Group will be settled on 16 December 2021, when the right of ownership will be transferred to the Group. The Group announced its decision to acquire own ORS on 2 December 2021 (link).

The Group reminds that the purpose of the ORS acquisition is the reduction of share capital by annulling the ORS acquired by the Group in relation to the stabilisation of shares that occurred after the initial public offering of 5 October 2020 (hereinafter – IPO). You can find more information about the stabilisation that occurred after the IPO in the pages 5–7 of the notification on the convening of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 7 July 2021 (link).

It must be noted that in order to reduce the share capital of the Group by annulling the ORS, a separate resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders must be adopted. The Group will inform about further actions according to the procedure set out in legal acts.





