sparks & honey Makes Its Business Bets for 2022 in Latest Report

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the desire to get back to business will hit the world at full force. And though challenges still abound, so do opportunities. In its latest special brief, sparks & honey , Omnicom’s (NYSE:OMC) cultural intelligence consultancy, explores select cultural influences that are shaping those opportunities for next year.



By mining their taxonomy of 160+ cultural shifts to identify the most energetic areas of change in 2022, as well as analyzing both fringe and provocative trends, sparks & honey pinpoints eleven specific areas of culture that are on the move. These are business bets that business leaders should plan on addressing in 2022.

“From AI drug discovery to Chief Heat Officers and net zero steaks, these bets resonate with many of the burning questions CEOs come to us for, and this report is meant to be a roadmap for them on how to navigate the year ahead,” said Terry Young, Founder & CEO, sparks & honey. “Every leader and curious consumer will find inspiration in this report.”

These bets include:

Bet on Audio as a Gateway to the Metaverse

New software applications are using sound to transport users to sonic spaces, bringing audio to the forefront of AR experiences — and as a gateway to the metaverse. The richness of sound can transport users to new experiences, affecting moods and behaviors.

Big tech has been inching into healthcare, and now Google’s Alphabet is set on AI-drug discovery with its recent formation of Isomorphic Laboratories, building on research by artificial intelligence lab DeepMind, acquired by Google in 2014.

Climate change is an undeniable threat, but taking action on it has the economic upside of creating new jobs, such as Chief Heat Officers. Cities where climate change is marked by extreme heat from Phoenix to Miami, have introduced these new roles to implement everything from resiliency centers where residents can go cool off to planting trees and educating city dwellers on climate action.



“Business Bets provides an edge for illuminating changes that are both disruptive and emerging in the year ahead. From audio technologies that evolve to better bridge the physical and digital to products created with direct carbon capture, we can expect to see many innovations intensify and gain momentum in 2022 and beyond,” said Camilo La Cruz, chief strategy officer, sparks & honey.

sparks & honey will explore select business bets in a special Culture Briefing this Wednesday, December 15th. For more information on sparks & honey and the Business Bets report, visit: https://www.sparksandhoney.com/business-bets-2022

