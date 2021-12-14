At 6.2% CAGR, Global Pantothenic Acid Market to Reach US$ 750.7 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pantothenic acid market was valued at US$ 460.3 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Pantothenic Acid Market:

Pantothenic acid contributes to energy-yielding metabolism, reduction of fatigue and tiredness, normal mental performance, and normal synthesis and absorption of vitamin D, steroid hormones, and some neurotransmitters. Besides, being a part of coenzyme A, pantothenic acid is necessary for the growth and normal functioning of body tissue. Precisely, pantothenic acid protects the membranes from infection and enhances metabolic processes of the skin and tissue.

Pantothenic acid is vitamin B5. It is widely found in both plants and animals including meat, vegetables, cereal grains, legumes, eggs, and milk. Pantothenic acid helps the body utilize carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids. It is also important for maintaining healthy skin.

Vitamin B5 is available as D-pantothenic acid, as well as dexpanthenol and calcium pantothenate, which are chemicals made in the lab from D-pantothenic acid. Most commonly use of pantothenic acid is for pantothenic acid deficiency. Dexpanthenol, a chemical similar to pantothenic acid, is used for skin irritation, nasal swelling, wound healing, and other conditions, but there is no good scientific evidence to support these uses. Pantothenic acid is an essential nutrient that is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and available as a dietary supplement. The main function of this water-soluble B vitamin is in the synthesis of coenzyme A (CoA) and acyl carrier protein.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global pantothenic acid market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.19% over the forecast period (2021-2028). Consumption of pantothenic acid is useful in order to enhance the overall growth of the human body and also to minimize the risk of health issues and other diseases that can occur due to deficiency of the same. The varied use and applications of the pantothenic acid in the infant nutrition, animal feed and nutritional products, pharmaceuticals industry, and food and beverages industry are driving the growth of the market. The rapid increase in the food processing industry across the globe is supporting the growth of the pantothenic acid market. The main restraint in the pantothenic acid market is the availability of substitutes. Moreover, the consumers’ shift of preference from synthetic to organic and natural food is hindering the overall growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global pantothenic acid market include Nutrina Co., Inc., Zhengzhou Sigma Chemical Co., Ltd., Watson Inc., Cayman Chemical, CHEM-BRIDGE Co., Ltd, Foodchem International Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., RxList Inc., NOW Health Group, Inc., BASF SE, AccuStandard Inc., Merck KGaA, Toronto Research Chemicals, AcerChem International Inc., and Zhejiang Hangzhou Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Key players are focusing on implementing strategies such as acquisitions and mergers to gain a competitive edge in the global market. For instance, on September 15, 2021, through the acquisition of Watson, Glanbia Nutritionals strengthened its capabilities and knowledge in nutrient optimization technologies. This will allow them to address the formulation requirements of today’s increasingly sophisticated supplement, beverage, and food product applications.

Market segmentation:

Global Pantothenic Acid Market, By Form: Powder



Tablets

Global Pantothenic Acid Market, By Source: Plants Animals Dairy Products



Global Pantothenic Acid Market, By Nature Organic Inorganic



Global Pantothenic Acid Market, By End Use: Pharmaceuticals Nutritional & Dietary Supplements Animal Health & Nutrition Infant Food & Supplements Food & Beverages



Global Pantothenic Acid Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America



Europe By Country: U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific By Country: China India Japan ASEAN South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa By Sub-region: Middle East Africa







