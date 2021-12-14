The Worldwide Alcohol Ingredients Industry is Expected to Reach UDS 3.69 Billion by 2028, with CAGR of 8.10% During 2021-2028: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alcohol Ingredients Market size is expected to reach USD 3.69 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing global trade in alcohol and changing food & beverages consumption patterns. Moreover, increasing demand from emerging markets is likely to create immense opportunities for alcohol ingredients market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Alcohol Ingredients Market Size, by Product Type (Enzymes, Yeast, Colorants, Flavours & Salts), and Application (Beer, Spirits, Wine) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).”

Market Overview :

Increasing Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages to Stimulate Alcohol Ingredients Market

According to Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, the number of people consuming alcohol globally is projected to increase from 45 per cent to 50 per cent and the percentage of alcohol avoiders is estimated to reduce from 46 per cent to 40 per cent. This is attributable to the rise in socializing and increase in young population across the globe. Furthermore, due to the increase in demand generated by young consumers, competitive pricing, and number of varieties available the percentage of bars, pubs, and breweries that are serving alcoholic beverages have also increased extensively. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about the benefits of consumption of alcohol in moderation among the consumers is also fueling the growth of the market. These alcoholic beverages are considered beneficial for reducing the risk of developing and dying of heart disease, reducing the risk of ischemic stroke and also decreases the risk of diabetes. Additionally, the trend of the consumers of trying and discovering new alcoholic brews has also led to increase in alcohol consumption that has further compelled the alcohol ingredients manufacturers to bring more diversification in their products.

Changing Food & Beverages Consumption Pattern to Support the Growth of the Market

The changing food & beverages consumption pattern has also resulted in substantial growth, particularly in the case of craft beer market over the past few years. This is owing to the rise in disposable income of the consumers, economic liberalization, rapid growth in trade and production of craft beer due to the growing preference for low alcohol by volume beverages across the globe. Most of the craft brewer manufacturers focus on innovation, regeneration, and collaboration. For instance, The Boston Beer Company expanded its Samuel Adams beer brand through the launch of Sam ’76, a union of lager and ale. Sam ’76 consists of 4.7% ABV and it is said to be a refreshing, easy-to-drink brew and delivers the flavour and character of ale with the clean, crisp finish of a lager. Furthermore, in various economies like New Zealand, UK, China, Mexico, Australia, and Belgium, the governments are endorsing the craft beer industry for their economic development.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Alcohol Ingredients Market by Product Type (Enzymes, Yeast, Colorants, Flavors & Salts), by Application (Beer, Spirits, Wine), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

Regional Analysis :

Europe is Likely to Dominate the Global Alcohol Ingredients Market

Europe is projected to dominate the global alcohol ingredients market with 32.81% of the share of the total market in 2020 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rapid expansion of the alcohol industry in this region. Europe is projected to produce more than half of the world’s wine since it’s the most popular alcoholic drink in the region and it is considered to be the largest exporter of alcohol in the world since major producers of the industry are present in this region. However, craft beer is also gaining popularity in this region over the past few years. These all factors are likely to stimulate the growth of the Europe alcohol ingredients market.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is also likely to witness substantial growth for the alcohol ingredients market during the forecast period. This is accredited to the increase in the purchasing power of consumers in the developing economies like India, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand. North America is always expected to show considerable growth owing to the increasing beverage industry and changing consumer preferences of the alcoholic beverages.

List Of Prominent Players in the Alcohol Ingredients Market:

Sr. No. Companies Location 1. Kerry Group plc Tralee, Ireland 2. Cargill, Incorporated Minnesota, United States 3. Archer Daniels Midland Company Illinois, United States 4. Dohler Group SE Darmstadt, Germany 5. AngelYeast Co., Ltd. Hubei, P. R.China 6. Chr. Hansen A/S Hørsholm, Denmark 7. Sensient Technologies Wisconsin, United States 8. Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals, Inc. Delaware, United States ‎

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. September 2021: Kerry Group plc (“Kerry announced that it has completed the acquisition of Hare Topco, Inc. trading as Niacet Corp. (“Niacet”) from an affiliate of funds advised by SK Capital Partners, LP and other shareholders for €853m ($1,015m¹) on a cash-free, debt-free basis. The acquisition was first announced on 21 June 2021. Niacet will now be integrated as part of Kerry’s global food protection and preservation platform.

2. June, 2020: ADM announced it is significantly increasing production of industrial alcohol at its Clinton, Iowa, corn processing complex. The new industrial alcohol capacity will be available on an on-demand basis to help ensure reliability of supply across the country.

This market titled “Alcohol Ingredients Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 1.98 Billion Market Forecast for 2028 USD 3.69 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR of 8.10% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Ingredient Type:- Yeast, Colorants, Enzymes and Others

Beverage Type:- Beer, Wine, Whiskey, Spirits and Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and

Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain,

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries,

and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five

forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory

landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

