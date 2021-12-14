Irdeto launches first-to-market Hybrid Satellite RDK Video Accelerator

Amsterdam, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, today announces the launch of Irdeto RDK Hybrid Stack, a multiplatform hybrid satellite RDK video accelerator. With this launch, Irdeto now offers pay-TV operators the choice of the industry’s two leading platforms to support their super aggregator strategy – Android TV and RDK-V.

Irdeto RDK Hybrid Stack is the first solution in the market to provide a deterministic approach to launch a hybrid satellite solution, offering pre-integrated, pre-tested and pre-certified security and support for pay-TV operators deploying an OTT or hybrid satellite RDK-V based service. This new solution is powered by RDK4 and offers a fully featured OTT/Hybrid launcher UX reference (Lightning), and a scalable premium app certification strategy.

In addition to this solution, Irdeto has developed Irdeto Certified Secure Experience (ICSE), a unique service designed for pay-TV operators to certify the security and integrity of their OTT and hybrid platforms, fast tracking and securing the access to Premium Apps (e.g. Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime). A critical aspect of ICSE is to ensure pay-TV opperators are well positioned to add Premium Apps to their platform on or even after launch.

To this end, Irdeto has been closely collaborating with Netflix to ensure that ICSE is fully aligned with the Da Vinci security and scalability program. As a result, ICSE will considerably reduce the time to market and total cost of ownership for pay-TV operators while maximizing re-use and platform scalability.

As a full-service cybersecurity partner, Irdeto offers pay-TV operators deploying an RDK-V or Android TV based service a complete suite of content protection solutions including pre-integrated Irdeto Cloaked CA and Watermarking, multi-DRM solutions, and full access to Irdeto anti-piracy and cybersecurity solutions and managed services.

“We are excited about the launch of Irdeto RDK Hybrid Stack and how it supports the growing demand for RDK-based video solutions from customers. This allows us to offer pay-TV operators the choice of working with the industry leading platforms to support their super aggregator strategy. As a security partner of Netflix, our collaboration has illustrated how crucial it is for pay-TV operators and streaming service providers to collaborate on security. This also provides tangible benefits for the entire ecosystem of the industry, benefitting all parties. This guarantees the integrity and security of apps on the market just as we have facilitated a streamlined and smooth process for Netflix to integrate their apps on our aggregated OTT streaming video offerings,” said Shane McCarthy, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto.

RDK (Reference Design Kit) is a fully modular, portable, and customizable open source software solution that standardizes core functions used in video, broadband, and IoT devices.

For more information about Irdeto Hybrid STB solutions, visit https://irdeto.com/hybrid-stbs/

Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, empowering businesses to innovate for a secure, connected future. Building on over 50 years of expertise in security, Irdeto's services and solutions protect revenue, enable growth and fight cybercrime in video entertainment, video games, and connected industries including transport, health and infrastructure.

