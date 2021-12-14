Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Markets, 2021-2028: Growing Implementation of Automated Cold Storage Warehouses and Associated Supply Chains

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market by Load, Type, Application, End-user - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market is expected to reach $7.04 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, 2021 to 2028.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the consistently increasing order velocity and volume from the e-commerce sector, government initiatives & investments to retrieve the automotive sector, increasing emphasis on the development of smart factories, technological advancements in the ASRS-associated sensor technology, and rapidly growing industrialization.

In addition, factors such as rising investment capabilities of industrial users in developing countries; increasing integration of innovative technologies, such as RFID, barcode, and AI with automated systems; and high adoption rate of ASRS to enhance operational efficiency are expected to create tremendous opportunities for the market growth over the forecast period.



With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, industries are focusing on automation across different sectors. The need to reduce human interaction, minimize operational errors, inaccessibility to a skilled workforce, and growing government focus on improving digital infrastructure are also projected to fuel the growth of the automated storage and retrieval systems market.



Based on load, in 2021, the unit-load segment is expected to account for the largest market share. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the stringent shipping deadlines, particularly during peak times, growing focus on improving the yield ratio, reducing incineration cost, and widespread adoption of unit-load ASRS. The incorporation of pioneering technologies in handling and shipping operations is also expected to support the fastest growth of this segment in the coming years.



Based on type, in 2021, the floor robots segment is expected to account for the largest market share. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the surge in piece picking requirement, increased importance of optimum warehouse floor utilization, and advancements in robotic retrieval systems.



Based on application, in 2021, the storage segment is expected to account for the largest market share. The large share of this segment is majorly attributed to the increasing popularity of e-commerce, growing adoption of advanced storage systems, and minimizing goods damage & industrial accidents. The growing acceptance of automated cold chain storage for critical healthcare products, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is also expected to support the fastest growth of this segment in the coming years.



Based on end user, in 2021, the automotive segment is expected to account for the largest market share. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing emphasis on reimaging the next-generation automobile warehouse and reducing reliance on third-party logistic providers.

However, the healthcare & pharma segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid digital transformation in the healthcare sector, curtailment in hospital operating expenses, and compulsion to abide by government regulations for maintaining an optimum healthcare environment.



In 2021, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the automated storage and retrieval systems market. The large share of this regional market is mainly attributed to the high dependence on advanced system technologies, easy availability of ASRS, established automotive industry, and supportive digital infrastructure.

APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapidly improving manufacturing & warehousing infrastructure, increasing popularity of automated systems, rising investment capabilities of the industrial users', and growing industry digitalization backed by positive local government initiatives.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Emphasis on Improving Floor Space Utilization

Increasing Need to Reduce Labour and Distribution Costs

Restraints

High Initial Costs

Lengthy Installation Process

Opportunities

Growing Significance of Online Retail Platforms and Associated Supply Chains

Increasing Utilization of RFID and Barcode Technologies

Growing Deployment of Automated Storage Systems for Healthcare Supply Chains and Transportation Applications

Challenges

Reluctance in Deploying Automated Systems in Developing Countries

Trends

Growing Implementation of Automated Cold Storage Warehouses and Associated Supply Chains

Case Studies

Key players operating in the automated storage and retrieval systems market are

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

SSI SCHAEFER AG

Dematic

Honeywell Intelligrated

Toyota Industries Corporation

Murata Machinery Ltd.

KNAPP AG

BEUMER Group GmbH

Swisslog Holding AG

Material Handling Systems

TGW Logistics Group

WITRON Logistik+Infomatik GmbH

Kardex Group

System Logistics S.p.A.

viastore SYSTEMS GmbH

Jungheinrich AG

MATTER Srl

Mecalux S.A.

Craftsman Storage Systems

