Mursion Named to Inc. 2021 Best in Business List in Human Resources Category

San Francisco, CA, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mursion, the industry-leading human-powered AI platform for practicing and developing essential workplace skills, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2021 Inc. Best in Business Awards in the Human Resources category. This prestigious recognition program honors companies that are not only leaders in their industries but are changemakers that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands today), recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole. Mursion was also named to the inaugural Inc. Best in Business compilation in the Business Services category.

“The Mursion team is thrilled to be named to the Inc. Best in Business list for two years running,” said CEO Mark Atkinson. “It is an honor to be recognized for our work in providing psychologically safe environments to help change behavior in workplaces and in learners’ lives. We believe that virtual practice is the ideal way to foster a culture of learning in organizations of all sizes around the world, and this distinction further validates our work.”

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year’s list are changemakers with heart – and they’re pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them.”

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries – from education to software to engineering to fashion, and more – and in age-based and revenue-based categories.

The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with approximately 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits – a huge success for these honors in the list’s second year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are now featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

ABOUT MURSION

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations. Mursion has been named as one of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 by the Financial Times and Inc. To learn more, visit http://www.mursion.com.

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.