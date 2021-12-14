APCO Holdings, LLC Announces Recipients of 2021 Corporate Giving Initiative

Norcross, Ga., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare and GWC Warranty brands, announces the recipients of its second-annual corporate giving initiative. Community outreach is one of several initiatives the company has undertaken to improve diversity and equity and build an even stronger culture of inclusion.

APCO formed a Diversity and Inclusion Council in 2020 to shape future opportunities to educate and engage employees. In its second year, the council is made up of more than 20 employees across the business who also belong to five sub-committees that focus on more specific initiatives—Internal Outreach, Cultural Inclusivity, Talent Acquisition, Talent Development, and Community Outreach.

The Community Outreach subcommittee's charter is to source and select community partners that champion social equity initiatives, then deploy funds to support those missions. The three new organizations selected to receive funding in 2021 are:

Atlanta Music Project - Support Atlanta at-risk youth to pursue music programs, insulating them from dangerous situations outside their school day.

Men Who Dare - Mentorship and internship programs for at-risk male and female students in the Detroit, MI area.

Women of Color Automotive Network (WOCAN) - Scholarships and general funding to expand the reach of women of color in the automotive industry.

For the second year in a row, APCO has selected these three organizations to support:

21st Century Leaders - Sends promising Georgia high school students to Goizueta Business School's entrepreneurship summer learning program.

Black Students of California United - Formed APCO scholarships for students throughout the state of California.

Gwinnett County Community-Based Mentoring Program - Supports high-risk school students and families in Gwinnett County, GA with professional counseling and community mentors.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to invest in our communities and in the organizations that are working to advance diversity and equity within the industry," says Crystal Meinert, Vice President, Human Relations. "These groups have worked to provide impactful, sustainable solutions where there are gaps. We recognize that partnering with the people closest to the issues is the best way to make a difference."

About APCO Holdings

Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare F&I products are the only “MotorTrend® Recommended Best Buy” in the industry. They also carry top ratings from the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers, and paid over $3.5 billion in claims.