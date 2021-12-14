Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp. Provides Report on Company Progress

Denver, Colorado, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp., (OTC: VRVR) (“VRVR” or the “Company”), a multi-platform video gaming company is pleased to share an update on the company and its focus moving forward.



Virtual Interactive Technologies has historically financed several video game titles, all of which remain within our portfolio. Those titles include: Carmegeddon MaxDamage, Carmageddon Crashers, Interplanetary Enhanced Edition, Worbital, and Catch & Release. Carmegeddon titles were re-incarnations of a popular PC game released in 1997. The rights to the game were obtained by Stainless Games and are currently owned by THQ Nordic (OTC: THQQF). VRVR still maintains royalty rights to the Carmageddon titles which are available on several platforms. Worbitol and Interplanetary are both available on the Steam digital distribution platform. Catch & Release is a highly rated Virtual Reality based fishing game also currently available on the Steam platform.

VRVR is currently moving forward on bringing additional titles to the gaming marketplace. We will continue to team with existing game developers and form strategic alliances with up-and-coming developers to bring exciting experiences to market. We will maintain our strategy to be actively engaged in leveraging our resources to find new trends and technologies in the gaming world and to grow our reputation and assets to deliver greater returns to our shareholders.

Virtual Interactives Technologies Corp. (www.vrvrcorp.com) is a Denver, Colorado based video game production, publishing, and technology company.

