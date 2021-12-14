TULA Skincare Expands to Prestige Body Category with Exclusive Launch at Ulta Beauty

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TULA Skincare has announced its expansion into the prestige body category with two new products launching exclusively at Ulta Beauty. TULA’s Take Care + Nourish Advanced Hydration Body Moisturizer and the Take Care + Polish Revitalize & Cleanse Body Exfoliator are available for purchase on Ulta.com with launches to follow in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and shortly after on TULA.com.



TULA is unveiling its prestige body collection first with Ulta Beauty to increase overall visibility, and to give consumers the opportunity to discover and explore TULA Body in-stores. Launching at a retail partner is a first for the brand and a strategic play given its proven track record of success and rapid growth in a short period of time. Since launching at Ulta Beauty in 2018, TULA has significantly expanded its footprint with the retailer to meet demand - solidifying its position as a category leader and a top ranked prestige skincare brand at Ulta Beauty.

The in-store launch creates opportunities for personalized, experiential moments allowing Ulta Beauty guests to further engage with TULA products, including a skin services takeover at The Salon at Ulta Beauty . Throughout February and March, select locations will provide facials, hand treatments, and one- on-one sessions with Ulta Beauty Skin Care Experts highlighting the benefits of TULA’s offerings.

“We are thrilled to be launching our newest category and product offering exclusively with Ulta Beauty. They have been a valued retail partner, and their ability to serve as a brand incubator has fostered opportunities for us to reach incredible levels of growth and success in a very short period,” says Savannah Sachs, CEO of TULA. “Prestige skincare is changing and becoming a more holistic self-care category. We are at the forefront of innovation and product development with our ‘skin-first’ ingredients and clean clinically effective formulations that can now be used across your entire routine, for both the face and body.”

TULA’s strategic expansion into prestige body is driven not only by the brand identifying a white space in the market, but also based on the evolution taking place in the skincare industry, in tandem with an increasing demand for prestige body skincare products. According to a recent Mintel Report, more consumers will care for their bodies with facial-skincare-like products, with the line between body care and facial skincare being blurred - body skin will increasingly be considered an extension of facial skin (Lee, 2021). Similarly, Ulta Beauty has seen guests engage with skincare as a form of self-care. The retailer’s research revealed 65% of consumers believe there is a distinct link between beauty and wellness, and 80% feel they need to take better care of themselves mentally by introducing moments of self-care into their routines—further indicating the holistic beauty shift. As a brand that harnesses the power of probiotic extracts and superfoods to create clean and clinically effective products for consumers to help you Embrace Your Skin™, TULA is well positioned to meet consumers’ evolving needs.

“At Ulta Beauty, we’re proud to be the destination for brands to grow and be discovered,” said Monica Arnaudo, chief merchandising officer, Ulta Beauty. “TULA is a shining example of how we work to foster growth, build brand love and provide a platform of limitless possibilities—their success will only continue. We’re thrilled to be the partner of choice as they enter into an exciting, new category and know our guests will continue to embrace the brand with enthusiasm and open arms.”

The two TULA Body products will feature the brand’s proprietary S6Pro Complex™ which includes a super six blend of prebiotics and probiotic extracts to help improve skin smoothness and maintain skin balance along with additional skin-first and superfood ingredients. With ingredients like Lemon Peel and Hibiscus Flower Acid that gently buffs and polishes the skin, the Take Care + Polish Revitalize & Cleanse Body Exfoliator ($34) reveals smoother and more even-toned, glowing skin. The Take Care + Nourish Advanced Hydration Body Moisturizer ($38) helps to nourish and improve skin smoothness - leaving skin looking brighter, supple, and more luminous along with ingredients like Vitamin C and Yuzu to brighten and improve the look of uneven skin tone and texture as well as Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides to improve skin hydration and suppleness.

