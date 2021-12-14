Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts By Drug Class (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Receptor Antagonists, Antiepileptic, Antipsychotic, Antidepressant, Anticholinergic, Analgesic, Hypnotic & Sedative, Antihypertensive, Anticoagulants, and Others), By Disease Type (Epilepsy, Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Cerebrovascular Disease, and Others), By Route of Administration (Parenteral, and Oral), By Drug Type (Generic Drug, and Branded Drug) By Patient Demographics (Geriatric Patient, Adult Patient, and Pediatric), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Academic and Research Institute, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) PLUS Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Neurological Disorder Drugs Market

COVID-19 impact through different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the Neurological Disorder Drugs market. Different recovery scenarios are also included in the report for all the segments and regions/nations. The recovery scenarios based on which market has been forecasted and analysed herein the report are mentioned below:

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorder Drugs

Neurological disorder affects peripheral nervous system and central nervous system, particularly the brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerves, cranial nerves, autonomic nervous system, muscles, nerve roots, and neuromuscular junction. These disorders include alzheimer disease, epilepsy and other dementias, cerebrovascular diseases including migraine, stroke and other headache disorders, parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, brain tumours, neuroinfections, traumatic disorders of the nervous system. Neurological disorder prevalence is increasing very significantly as compared to the last few years and it is expected that neurological disorder prevalence will increase during the forecast period. Increasing neurological disorder cases creates a huge demand for the neurological disorder drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders.

Increasing Research and Development for Neurological Disorder

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders has led various researchers and manufacturers to increase their research and development activities for development of neurological disorder drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Various manufactures from all over the world have applied for most promising neurological disorder drugs which are currently in different regulatory approval phases. However, various manufacturers have already launched their neurological disorder drugs. Increasing research and development activities for neurological disorder drugs is anticipated to fulfil increased demand of neurological disorder drugs with increasing availability of neurological disorder drugs at most competitive price. Due to which Increasing research and development for neurological disorder drugs is working as a driver for the neurological disorder drugs market.

Market Opportunities

Increasing focus on Healthcare Infrastructure and Advance Therapeutic Delivery

Governments from all over the world are Increasing their focus on healthcare infrastructure and are taking necessary steps to create or modify healthcare infrastructure and advance therapeutic delivery. Healthcare infrastructure in developing nations are enduring festive alterations by government and regulatory authorities from the last few years and each change is only for a better healthcare delivery, and to incorporate all the sections of the population. Increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure is expected to increase public spending, reliability and diagnosis & treatment rate which is expected to create new opportunities for the neurological disorder drugs market.

Increasing Strategic initiatives in Neurological Disorder Drugs

Manufactures present in the market are currently focusing on to take various strategic initiatives in the order to increase their revenue generation from neurological disorder drugs. These initiatives include mergers & acquisitions, product launches and press conference & event acquisition of new licence and regulatory approvals. These strategic initiatives will help to create competitive advantage for product portfolios and to create new growth opportunities in the neurological disorder drugs market.

Competitive Landscape

Other companies profiled in the report include: Mylan N.V., Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Sandoz International GmbH (a Novartis Division), Perrigo Company plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Other Company among) others Some of the key developments are listed below:

In 2019, Biogen Inc. & Alkermes plc have received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate), which is a novel oral administrable for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). The approval is expected to help the company to its market share in the Neurological Disorder Drugs market.

In 2018, Sanofi launched Aubagio (teriflunomide, 14 mg) in India. Aubagio is a ‘once-daily’ oral ‘disease modifying therapy’ (DMT) for treatment of multiple sclerosis disease. With the launch of a new drug for treatment of multiple sclerosis disease the company is expected to increase their market presence in the Neurological Disorder Drugs market.

