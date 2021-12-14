Crackle Plus Networks Expand Distribution Rollout

COS COB, Conn., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (“AVOD”) networks, today reported that it has increased distribution of its Crackle Plus AVOD streaming services to 60 touchpoints, ahead of internal plans, and is now expanding this initiative with plans to reach a total of more than 80 consumer touchpoints next year.

The Crackle Plus streaming services, including Crackle, Popcornflix and the recently launched Chicken Soup for the Soul, are available on a variety of platforms and services as both linear and VOD offerings. Crackle Plus streaming services are always free and offer a wide selection of hit movies and TV series, as well as original and exclusive programming. Expansion of Crackle Plus’s distribution is a key part of the Company’s broader strategy to drive more viewers to its original and exclusive content.

“Our company has found that distribution has proven to drive increased viewership of our networks and can bring up to hundreds of thousands of new viewers over time. From leading digital platforms to major cable providers and smart TV manufacturers, we are adding partners that we expect to drive new viewers to our Crackle, Popcornflix and Chicken Soup for the Soul streaming services,” said William J. Rouhana, chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “We are ahead of our internal plans to increase distribution touchpoints, as we are on pace to have more than 80 touchpoints next year and on the way to our goal of more than 100 touchpoints over time.”

“Our aim is to make our free movie and TV content available to all viewers on all available platforms, including streaming devices, game consoles, connected TVs and FAST networks,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “As we add new distribution touchpoints and develop both new AVOD and linear channel offerings, we continue to make it easier for consumers to find us. In doing so, we are capturing a growing audience of unique, hard-to-reach consumers for our advertising partners across our streaming service brands.”

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) (the “Company”) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The Company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original video content through the Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

