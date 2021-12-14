Highmark Interactive Inc. expands footprint in Canadian Post Secondary Schools sports programs - adds University of Ottawa, Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) and renews Okanagan Hockey Group

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highmark Interactive (TSXV: HMRK) (“Highmark”), global leaders in mental and brain health digital technologies, today welcomes the addition of the Ottawa University Gee Gees and NAIT Ooks to the growing number of institutions that have selected EQ Elite to ensure the health, safety and performance of its students. The Gee Gees have deployed the EQ Platform across its Men’s football program with a commitment to add additional programs in 2022 and the Ooks have expanded EQ Elite across all student athletes involved in collision sport.



Highmark, creators of the world’s first virtual, gamified, and functional neurological assessment tool is rapidly becoming a critical solution for athletic programs across North America. The Okanagan Hockey Group, an early adopter of EQ Elite since 2017, has successfully deployed the technology across sites in British Columbia, Ontario, Europe and the UK.

EQ Elite is Highmark’s high-performance sport module, designed to provide top-level student-athletes and athletic programs with a medical-grade digital tool for ongoing assessment across several areas of neurologic function. Powered by an engaging mobile technology that gamifies clinically derived tests, EQ Elite assists in the ongoing assessment of cognitive, vision, and balance function in student-athletes. Traditional testing in sport has previously been hindered by single-baseline approaches, often limited in the scope of brain functions assessed, and requiring a range of wearables and separate platforms that can contribute to expense, complexity and athlete anxiety. The fusion of clinically valid testing with a dynamic platform that student-athletes will enjoy ensures that critical functional neurological data is readily available to student athletes, parents, coaches, trainers and medical personnel.

“EQ Elite helps link objective neurologic data with the ability to provide ongoing oversight of student-athletes which, until now, has been a missing and much-needed combination for better protecting the brain health of student-athletes.”, said Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of Highmark Interactive. “With just their mobile phone, student-athletes can do quick, game-based tests over time to generate a continual understanding of their neurologic function, which helps us optimize both their health and their athletic performance.”

Highmark’s award-winning technology is backed by Olympic medalists and former professional athletes, as well as some of the world’s leading experts in the medical and neurosciences fields. An industry leader in innovation, Highmark continues to research and develop further advancements to its EQ platform and has successfully deployed additional customized modules to meet identified needs in rehabilitation clinics, the workplace, mental health and senior care.

About Highmark Interactive

Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of testing and management for brain and mental health. Highmark’s approach is focused on providing real-time data to health providers to support proactive, preventative interventions and targeted care planning to improve health outcomes.

In addition to a growing network of virtual, in-person and hybrid clinics, Highmark Interactive offers the world’s first gamified, FDA cleared patient-led assessments as well as digital clinician-led assessments of neurofunction. Together, the technology is used in >300 multidisciplinary rehabilitation clinics globally.

Highmark Interactive’s unique solution is revolutionizing how individuals experience brain and mental health care, as well as unlocking insight for precision medicine and creating a modern model for delivering mental health and neuro rehab services.

Learn more: https://www.highmark.tech/

For further information:

Highmark Interactive Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@highmark.tech

