Ensemble Health Partners, in Partnership with Caduceus Capital Partners, Leads Series A Round for Janus Health

Cincinnati, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners, in partnership with Caduceus Capital Partners, led the $8 million Series A capital raise for Janus Health, a revenue cycle automation and decision support platform.



Billions of dollars are left uncollected annually by healthcare providers due to poor methods and inconsistent human decision making in the revenue cycle process. Janus Health studies end-user behavior within the revenue cycle and uses advanced AI to determine the optimal path for each workflow. Janus then automates processes and end-to-end workflows using its scalable platform and delivers real-time predictive recommendations to guide human worker performance.



“I invest in people first. I’ve known Brendan for a long time, and he has assembled an incredible team who are experts in the field,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO, Ensemble Health Partners. “We see a lot of technology fads in healthcare, but I am always most concerned with delivering value and creating a meaningful impact for our clients and associates. As someone deeply entrenched in the revenue cycle world, I see tremendous potential for Janus to deliver on both fronts.”



“Several factors, including labor shortages, shrinking reimbursements and more stable IT environments, are creating a ripe opportunity to transform the revenue cycle with artificial intelligence and automation,” said Brendan Downing, co-founder and CEO of Janus Health. “Janus Health offers a timely service that can have a significant impact for health systems struggling with these rising costs-to-collect and reimbursement challenges.”



Health systems continue to struggle with a workforce shortage and lack of resources. A recent McKinsey & Company study showed that $180 billion could be saved in healthcare administration and finance costs with automated technology. Many health systems do not currently have revenue cycle automation, but plan to implement this technology in the next year. With Janus Health, managers and executives receive actionable insights into people, productivity and practices, allowing them to optimally allocate and manage resources.



“The revenue cycle in healthcare is notoriously challenging. Billing and collections are especially complicated when you consider the various payors and parties involved in a transaction,” said Dave Vreeland, senior managing partner at Caduceus Capital Partners. “This area is one of the most labor-intensive in healthcare, and there is a huge opportunity for Janus to make a difference in the industry.”



Jim Gaffney, EVP, strategy and corporate development at Ensemble Health Partners and Sue Tyler, venture partner at Caduceus Capital Partners will serve on the Janus Health board of directors.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. The company offers end-to-end revenue cycle solutions as well as a comprehensive suite of point solutions to clients across the country. For more information, visit www.ensemblehp.com.

About Caduceus Capital Partners, LLC

Caduceus Capital Partners is a venture capital and private equity company focused on early-stage digital health investments. The Caduceus Capital Partners investment model actively supports portfolio companies from the first check to the exit phase with operational expertise and network access to potential customers and partners. For more information and investment interest, visit www.caduceus.vc.

About Janus Health Technologies

Janus Health is leapfrogging the automation solutions of today by developing the only end-to-end process improvement platform that studies a revenue cycle operation to determine the optimal path of each workflow and rapidly builds intelligent automation and decision support with a single-click. For more information, visit www.janus-ai.com.

Attachments