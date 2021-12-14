Global Video-on-demand (VOD) Industry Assessment 2021-2025 Featuring Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, AT&T, Verizon, Walmart, and More

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Video-on-demand (VOD) Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global video-on-demand (VOD) market is poised to grow by $126.22 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the rising adoption of mobile computing devices and applications and the availability of video streaming devices. The study identifies the mobile advertisements increasing revenue of AVOD platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the video-on-demand (VOD) market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Type

SVOD

AVOD

TVOD

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading video-on-demand (VOD) market vendors that include:

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Comcast Corp.

KWIKmotion

The Walt Disney Co.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vubiquity Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Also, the video-on-demand (VOD) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



