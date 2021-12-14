RainFocus Hires VP of Events to Drive Strategy and Execution for Global In-Person, Virtual, and Hybrid Events

Lehi, Utah, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RainFocus™, provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, today announced its latest leadership hire, Rodney Hart, VP of events. Hart, who spent the last nine years at Dell Technologies (formerly EMC Corporation), brings deep event technology knowledge and experience to RainFocus. In his new role, he is responsible for managing the strategy for RainFocus-owned and third-party events, delivering best practices using the RainFocus platform, and reinforcing RainFocus' commitment to providing customers with industry-leading experiences.

In his previous role at Dell Technologies, Hart was responsible for utilizing technology platforms to execute successful flagship events, including Dell Technologies World, which hosted more than 35,000 attendees at its 2021 digital event.

“I am incredibly excited to help define the next wave of event marketing during this pivotal time,” Hart said. “As the company’s client base continues to expand into new verticals, we need to identify innovative ways to implement best practices and determine how events augment the customer journey. RainFocus delivers unparalleled experiences for its customers, and I’m confident our platform will continue to elevate our customers’ strategies to new levels, deliver powerful data and insights, and provide seamless connectivity.”

This announcement comes at a key time as the company is executing RainFocus INSIGHT 2022, a hybrid program featuring a series of immersive experiences that kicked off in October. At the next event — February 7–9 in Salt Lake City, Utah or anywhere in the world through the virtual offering — attendees can learn from and meet industry experts in events, marketing, and technology, enjoy networking opportunities, and participate in workshops.

“In these modern times, it’s imperative to understand how companies and their executives envision their event strategies,” explained RainFocus CEO, JR Sherman. “Rodney’s exceptional understanding of experiential marketing makes him the ideal fit for this role. We’re excited to expand our event marketing leadership and continue to deliver world-class experiences for our customers.”

Hart resides in Massachusetts, and in his free time, he enjoys being active and spending time with his family, including his niece and two nephews.

