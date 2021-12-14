Smile CDR Provider Directory Certification Affirms End-to-End Functionality to Support U.S. Health Interoperability Standards

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smile CDR, a leading health data and integration platform, received its second Drummond Group certification, verifying compliance with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) interoperability mandates for provider directory Application Programming Interface (API). Drummond Group's Payer and Patient Access Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource (FHIR®) Certification for Provider Directory API, powered by Touchstone, is the only independent testing and certification program certifying interoperability and compliance with CMS Final Rule standards. Earlier this year, Smile CDR was the first company to receive the Payer and Patient Access FHIR API Certification.

"Coordination of care between patients, caregivers and providers is a complex and essential healthcare choreography," said Duncan Weatherston, chief executive officer, Smile CDR. "We are dedicated to helping patients connect with healthcare professionals and access their data in the simplest manner possible by ensuring our customers are provided with information infrastructure that integrates seamlessly with their programs and guarantees compliance with CMS standards."

Under CMS' 21st Century Cures Act, which is designed to help accelerate innovative medical product development and advances to patients faster and more efficiently, CMS-regulated payers are required to make provider directory information publicly available through a standards-based API. The Drummond certification authenticates Smile's compliance with the CMS rules and proves its platform has end-to-end functionality embedded to support the mandate, helping patients and providers with care coordination in the most user-friendly and intuitive ways possible.

"Smile CDR achieving Drummond Certification for Provider Directory is an important step," said Brian Gibb, Drummond's CEO and president. "This step further advances CMS' goals to enable their payer customers to allow member-patients to easily search for doctors and their affiliation to health insurance plans through third-party apps, as well as allowing clinicians easy access to coordinate care with other providers."

Smile CDR's clinical data repository (CDR) platform consists of several different applications, with their most recent product, appSphere, launched just last month. An integrated productivity suite built into the Smile CDR platform, appSphere simplifies customers' registration and management of third-party Substitutable Medical Apps Reusable Technology (SMART) on FHIR applications to help payers, hospitals, clinics and electronic health record (EHR) systems simplify the interoperability process between data platforms.

Smile CDR is currently working with Drummond to secure additional Patient Access API badges for Claims and Encounters and Patient Clinical Data.

About Drummond Group LLC

Drummond Group LLC (www.drummondgroup.com) offers comprehensive compliance, security, risk management, surveillance, and education services to healthcare, financial, and other regulated industries. As an Authorized Certification Body (ACB) and an Accredited Test Lab (ATL) within the Office of the National Coordinator Health IT Certification Program, Drummond specializes in working with health IT developers to test and/or certify their software for use by healthcare providers in regulatory programs. We bring thought leadership, expertise, practical tools, and partnership to the compliance and assessment processes for our clients to feel secure about the ways in which they share their organizations' sensitive and private data. Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 The Drummond Payer and Patient Access FHIR® Certification program is a private, voluntary program and is not approved, endorsed, or authorized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or the Department of Health and Human Services.

2 HL7® and FHIR® are the registered trademarks of Health Level Seven International and their use of these trademarks does not constitute an endorsement by HL7.

About Smile CDR

Smile CDR Inc. is a health technology company that reduces barriers between information and care for those who consume or provide healthcare services with complex information systems. We are on a mission to make it easier for health organizations of all sizes to gain control of their data and deliver interoperable applications quickly. Our data and integration platform includes a complete clinical data repository built around the HL7® FHIR® standard used for storing health records and supports all FHIR Resources. As a strategic partner, our products, professional services, and commercial support give organizations the edge they need to enable interoperability within their health systems using a standards-based solution that leverages the most proven FHIR implementation in the world. For more information, visit: www.smilecdr.com.

