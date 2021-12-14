IDG Communications Acquires LeadSift, a Leading B2B Sales & Marketing Intelligence Platform

Boston, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. —the global leader in technology media, data, and marketing services—announces the acquisition of LeadSift , a Canadian-based B2B sales and marketing intelligence platform. The acquisition provides another level of actionable intent data for technology marketers looking to identify the right leads for scaling their revenue.



LeadSift uses proprietary artificial intelligence and data mining technologies to extract actionable insights for B2B marketers from millions of data points across the web. Delivered as a daily digest of data, LeadSift’s algorithms uncover relevant leads who demonstrate intent to buy, allowing B2B marketers to craft the appropriate messaging for outreach and sales follow-up resulting in robust new business opportunities.

“The buying journey for B2B technology purchases are extremely complex and involve multiple decision-makers,” said Sreejata Chatterjee, Co-founder, LeadSift. “Having a view into those intent signals at the contact level provides a massive competitive advantage and directs your sales team to engage with the right buyers at the right time.”

Tapajyoti Das, CEO and Co-founder of LeadSift added, “We are thrilled to join the IDG team and incorporate our intent intelligence into their proprietary data set, to provide the most comprehensible intent data solution to their savvy tech marketing clients.”

This is the third acquisition in 18-months that demonstrates IDG’s commitment to create best-in-class data-based marketing solutions that allow B2B marketers to drive desirable audiences and leads into their pipeline. The IDG MarTech stack, built by and for marketers, includes an ABM platform, Triblio, and a marketing data and intelligence solution, KickFire, both of which are already integrated into IDG’s data set and iconic tech editorial branded sites.

“Expectations of tech marketers have never been higher as the technology landscape continues to become more competitive. By positioning IDG at the intersection of media and MarTech, we help B2B marketers navigate the customer journey across a dynamic ecosystem by leveraging unmatched data sets,” said Kumaran Ramanathan, President of IDG Communications, Inc. “LeadSift’s technology is further enhancing our unique intent data that drives ROI for our customers. We enthusiastically welcome the technology and the team to the IDG family.”

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications’ vision is to make the world a better place by enabling the right use of technology, because we believe that the right use of technology can be a powerful force for good.

IDG is a dependable editorial voice, creating quality content to generate knowledge, engagement and deep relationships with our community of the most influential technology and security decision-makers. Our premium media brands including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, PCWorld® and Tech Hive® engage a quality audience with essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our trusted brands, global 1st party data intelligence and MarTech platforms (KickFire and Triblio) identify and activate purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. We simplify complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

Follow IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld

Follow IDG on LinkedIn

Like IDG on Facebook

About LeadSift

LeadSift is an intent data platform helping B2B technology companies identify which accounts are in-market and who within that account to speak to. By analyzing and extracting insights from millions of real-time web documents, LeadSift can provide visibility into multiple intent signals that correlate to B2B purchase decisions. LeadSift’s goal is to give Marketers and Sales professionals the most comprehensive and actionable insights they need to scale their revenue. Learn more at https://leadsift.com.

###