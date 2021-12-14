Evli Bank Plc's financial reporting in 2022

English Finnish

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE DECEMBER 14, 2021, AT 4.30 PM (EET/EEST)

Evli Bank Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2022:

Financial Statements 2021: January 25, 2022

Interim Report, January-March: April 21, 2022

Half-year Financial Report, January-June: July 15, 2022

Interim Report, January-September: October 20, 2022



The Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2022 will be published on the company's website approximately during week 6, by February 16, 2022, at the latest.

The Annual General Meeting of Evli Bank Plc is planned to be held in Helsinki on March 9, 2022.

Evli follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of its financial reports.

EVLI BANK PLC



For additional information, please contact:

Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com



Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialised in investments that helps institutions, companies and individuals grow their wealth responsibly. The range of products and services includes investment funds, wealth management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and management services, as well as Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is ranked as the best* and most used** institutional asset manager in Finland.

Evli has EUR 16.8 billion of client assets under management (net 9/2021). Evli Group has equity of EUR 125.4 million and a BIS solvency ratio of 16.1% (September 30, 2021). The company employs around 280 people. Evli Bank Plc's B share is listed on Nasdaq in Helsinki.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 surveys **Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 surveys



