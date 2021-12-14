Konica Minolta Honored with 2021 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award

Ramsey, NJ, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A, Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has received a 2021 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award from American Security Today. The company’s Dispatcher Suite platform was awarded Platinum in the Best Imaging Technology category for its ability to allow companies to effectively manage and reduce their printing costs while increasing their document workflow productivity and security. The solution provides a stable and efficient printing and scanning environment, including secure printing, full cost control and cost reporting, and advanced document processing, all implementing automated digital workflows.

American Security Today’s Annual ‘ASTORS’ Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards Program, and in its seventh year continues to recognize industry leaders of physical and border security, cybersecurity, emergency preparedness and response, law enforcement, first responders, as well as federal, state and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure. The awards program is specifically designed to honor distinguished government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in a variety of government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets.

“‘ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry,” said Michael J. Madsen, Publisher, American Security Today.

Dispatcher Suite is Konica Minolta’s premier print management and workflow automation solution. The feature-rich, integrated platform with single sign-on based authentication using industry standard PIV and DoD issued Common Access Cards simplifies print and scan operations, maximizes office efficiencies and provides government organizations of all sizes with the flexibility they need.

“As a trusted partner to our government clients, we realize the importance of streamlining print and scan processes, and our goal is to help them win back precious time during every business day,” said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. “We are honored that Dispatcher Suite has been recognized in American Security Today’s distinguished 2021 ‘ASTORS’ Awards Program for helping our customers save time and money while increasing the quality and productivity of their work.”

Konica Minolta was also recognized in the 2020 ‘ASTORS’ Awards, and with Multiple Awards in the 2019, 2018, and 2017 ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards Programs.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About American Security Today

American Security Today (AST), the ‘New Face in Homeland Security™’, is the premier digital media platform in the U.S. Homeland Security and Public Safety Industry, focused on breaking news and in-depth coverage of the newest initiatives and hottest technologies in physical & IT security on the market today. AST highlights the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions across a wide variety of media products delivered daily, weekly, and monthly to over 75,000 qualified government and security industry readers, essential to meeting today’s growing security challenges to ‘Secure our Nation, One City at a Time™’. To learn more, visit AST online, send an email to admin@americansecuritytoday.com or call 646-450-6027.

