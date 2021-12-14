Insights on the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Global Market to 2027 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market Size Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Industry. According to this report the market will be $8.02 Billion by 2027.



Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis and Treatment Drives the Market

In autoimmune disease diagnostics, the autoantibody screening is acting as a medium to diagnose and monitor levels further to predict the progression of the disease. However, vague and slow to exhibit signs and symptoms present may mislead during analysis. Some of the more common symptoms of autoimmune disorders include fatigue, general feeling of being unwell (malaise), dizziness, joint pain, rash, and low-grade fever.

Hence, laboratory tests are performed to diagnose autoimmune disorders depending on the particular condition the health practitioner suspects a person is suffering from. Besides, tests usually include blood tests for one or more auto antibodies. Tests for inflammation include such as C-reactive protein (CRP, the preferred test) and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR).



Worldwide Autoimmune Diseases Diagnostics Industry will grow with a CAGR of 8.41% during 2021 to 2027

By Type, Systemic Autoimmune Diseases and Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics are two significant types of Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic. Wherein, systemic autoimmune diseases are a broad range of related diseases characterized by dysregulation of the immune system, which activates immune cells to attack autoantigens and results in inappropriate inflammation and multi-tissue damages. Moreover, vital organs such as lung and kidney involvement in systemic autoimmune diseases are common and always presented in a progressive pattern with limited treatment strategy, making them be one of the most common causes of death in patients. These diseases are frequently conducted by clinical immunology/allergy specialists and rheumatologists.



Whilst localized (organ-specific) autoimmune diseases mainly affect a single organ or tissue. The effects frequently extend to other body systems and organs. Moreover, these diseases are often managed by organ-specific medical specialists, such as endocrinologists, gastroenterologists, neurologists or rheumatologists. As per our analysis, the market shares of Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics are expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period.



Thyroiditis and Rheumatoid Arthritis top two amongst the most Common Autoimmune Diseases

By disease, the market is segmented into Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Thyroiditis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Sjogren's Syndrome and Scleroderma. As per our analysis, Thyroiditis and Rheumatoid Arthritis are the top two most common autoimmune diseases. Wherein thyroiditis have the highest market share as per our estimation which deals with the inflammation of the thyroid gland. Many etiologists of thyroiditis involve silent or subclinical thyroiditis, transient hyperthyroidism, acute and subacute infectious thyroiditis, and chronic autoimmune thyroiditis.

Thyroid function examinations are used to strengthen thyroid disease, depending on results, and thyroid antibody tests may be considered to ensure an autoimmune cause of thyroiditis. Antithyroid antibody tests include tests for thyroid peroxidase (TPO) autoantibodies (TPOAb), thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) receptor autoantibodies (TRAb), and thyroglobulin (Tg) autoantibodies (TgAb).



Similarly, Rheumatoid arthritis standing second in the market share is a chronic joint disease that weakens the body's joints. It is also a systemic disease that potentially affects the body's internal organs and leads to disability. Rheumatoid arthritis is the most prevalent form of autoimmune, inflammatory arthritis in adults.

It can also affect children. Therefore, the current approach is to treat rheumatoid arthritis aggressively with DMARDs (disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs) soon after diagnosis. Treating rheumatoid arthritis begins, within three to 12 months after indications begin, is the most excellent way to stop or slow the rise of the disease and bring about remission. Also, ongoing (long-term) treatment with combinations of medications may offer most people the best control and prognosis of rheumatoid arthritis.



Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories have well-established market share for Evaluating a Patient with a Suspected Autoimmune Disease

By End Users, the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Industry revolves around two main realms, namely Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories. Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories have well-established market share for evaluating a patient with suspected autoimmune disease. The results can strengthen a diagnosis, assess disease severity, aid in determining prognosis and are helpful to follow disease activity. Remarkably, the hospital and clinical laboratory examination components include complete blood count with differential, comprehensive metabolic panel, inflammatory markers, autoantibodies, and flow cytometry.



Regional Analysis: Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Size was US$ 4.94 Billion in 2021

Based on Region, The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. As per our analysis, in Europe, the rising incidences of chronic diseases, the increasing geriatric population are the major factors spurring the autoimmune disease diagnosis industry growth, making it the most dominant in the market. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific is expected to show extensive market growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing disposable income and the growing patient pool in developing countries.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 on Autoimmune Disease:

Globally, the patients suffering from autoimmune disease feared the COVID-19 had severe adverse reactions or that the autoimmune condition may worsen amidst the pandemic. Consequently, these patients could be at a higher risk of severe COVID-19. Hence, the health providers working consistently for the patients promoted regular autoimmune disease diagnosis booming the industry growth.



Competitive Landscape booming the Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market:

Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market has the presence of many regional players who have many outlooks in emerging countries operating at regional or country-level with expertise and experience comprises the number of players functioning in the segment for years. Some of the significant players performing in the Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market are Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers and bioMerieux SA.



Further, these multi-national companies are developing products primarily for the autoimmune disease diagnosis segment to address the growing healthcare concerns regarding this disease. For instance, in March 2021, Roche launched Cobas pure integrated solutions analyzer to help simplify operations in small to medium-sized labs. Similarly, in May 2021, Siemens Healthineers also launched a new CT scanner for fast diagnosis and precise interventions in demanding clinical areas.

