ASEAN Shared Mobility 2021 Growth Opportunities Report - Existing Automotive and Transportation Participants to Join Shared Mobility Business Rivals

The study assesses the key shared mobility trends in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), covering Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Key shared mobility activities discussed in the study include car sharing, eHailing, ride sharing, demand-responsive transit, and micro-mobility.

In 2020, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and country-wide lockdowns in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand reduced the demand of eHailing services. The corresponding governments restricted the social and business activities of residents. eHailing business was affected, and this trend will continue in the short term.

Market oligopoly leads to high entry barriers for potential new entrants. Grab and Gojek owns the largest fleet and subscriber base in ASEAN. Hence, the eHailing market entry barriers are relatively high. In particular, Grab has expanded its business to most ASEAN countries. In addition, Grab integrates food delivery and shared mobility services in its apps; this increases the usage rate and reliability of users. At the same time, it reduces market opportunities for other competitors.

Although private vehicle ownerships are relatively high in some ASEAN countries, eHailing is in demand in major capital cities. Capital cities, such as Bangkok, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur, have heavy traffic and high vehicle flow. Residents face parking difficulties and high parking rates, such as in workspaces and commercial buildings (long parking time). eHailing helps overcome these drawbacks.

Car sharing is a relatively new shared mobility solution in ASEAN. Key adoption countries include Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. The market is nascent and will continue to grow.

The study profiles the top 10 shared mobility trends in ASEAN. Each shared mobility trend includes snapshots of a key-value proposition, profiles of key industry participants, and a relevant case study of the trend.

In addition, the study also covers key growth drivers and growth restraints of the market and identifies three growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Shared Mobility Overview in ASEAN

Shared Mobility Segmentation

Growth Drivers in ASEAN's Shared Mobility

Growth Restraints in ASEAN's Shared Mobility

3. Top 10 Shared Mobility Market Trends in the ASEAN

ASEAN Shared Mobility Trend 1 - Transformative Mega Trends of Electric Vehicles

Key Industry Participants - Transformative Mega Trends of Electric Vehicles

ASEAN Shared Mobility Trend 2 - Innovative Business Model of Car Subscription that Shifts Vehicle Ownership to Usership

Key Industry Participants - Innovative Business Model of Car Subscription that Shifts Vehicle Ownership to Usership

ASEAN Shared Mobility Trend 3 - A New Wave of Competition from eHailing Market has Begun

Key Industry Participants - A New Wave of Competition from eHailing Market has Begun

ASEAN Shared Mobility Trend 4 - Industry Convergence of the Food Delivery Service Brings Revenue Sources to eHailing Market

Key Industry Participants - Industry Convergence of the Food Delivery Service Brings Revenue Sources to eHailing Market

ASEAN Shared Mobility Trend 5 - Evolving Medical Measurement and Social Distancing Awareness

Key Industry Participants - Evolving Medical Measurement and Social Distancing Awareness

ASEAN Shared Mobility Trend 6 - Existing Automotive and Transportation Participants to Join Shared Mobility Business Rivals

Key Industry Participants - Existing Automotive and Transportation Participants to Join Shared Mobility Business Rivals

ASEAN Shared Mobility Trend 7 - Corporate Car Sharing is on the Rise

Key Industry Participants - Corporate Car Sharing is on the Rise

ASEAN Shared Mobility Trend 8 - The Penetration of Shared Shuttle Buses has Begun

Key Industry Participants - The Penetration of Shared Shuttle Buses has Begun

ASEAN Shared Mobility Trend 9 - Shared Electric Two Wheelers Suitable for Individual Needs

Key Industry Participants - Shared Electric Two Wheelers Suitable for Individual Needs

ASEAN Shared Mobility Trend 10 - The Penetration of Autonomous Driving Technology

Key Industry Participants - The Penetration of Autonomous Driving Technology

4. Growth Opportunity Universe, Shared Mobility

Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovative Business Models for Shared Mobility Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - Expansion of Geographic Coverage for Shared Mobility Services

Growth Opportunity 3 - Application of Electric Powertrain and Industry Convergence for Shared Mobility Service Fleets

5. Appendix

