21 & Change Gives Record Number of Scholarships to Help Students with Special Needs

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21 & Change announces a record amount of Individual Education Plan (IEP) Advocacy Scholarships awarded in 2021 to help Florida parents in financial distress who have children with special needs. Each of the 18 families, from across the state, received services valued at $750 or more from a vetted and approved IEP Advocate who specializes in providing services to represent students and families in the public school system.

IEP Advocates, also known as Special Education Advocates, assist parents with ‘differently-abled’ children to obtain special education services and accommodations in their public school. Although not attorneys, the advocates help the parents represent the child’s legal rights to a free appropriate public education in the least restrictive environment under the current federal and state laws. Advocates are well-versed on the current laws and procedures for special education and can help parents navigate the special education process.

“As a parent of children with special needs, when a family facing financial hardship receives a scholarship, I am overwhelmed with emotions. I can’t express my gratitude enough to the individuals and businesses who make this scholarship program a reality,” said co-founder and 21 & Change Director of Advocacy Yani Bodor.

In addition, 21 & Change is working with State of Florida and national legislators to push for public policy change that improves the quality of life and education access for students with disabilities.

“We look forward to continuing the conversation with state legislators, and community stakeholders, during the upcoming 2022 legislative session to ensure policies that address student and individual needs are enacted and upheld,” explained 21 & Change Vice President Clayton Clemens.

Last year’s legislative priorities for education policy issues included a national-level push for special education funding, and the state-level Students with Disabilities in Public Schools (S.B. 192 & H.B. 149) legislation that prohibited the practice of seclusion, strictly limited physical restraint, and initiated a pilot program for cameras in our Florida ESE classrooms. This successful push resulted in Governor DeSantis signing S.B. 192 / H.B. 149 into law on June 22, 2021.

21 & Change fundraises throughout the year for the “IEP Advocacy Scholarship Program.” The goal for 2022 is to increase scholarship awards to 20 or more for Florida families experiencing financial distress to offset, or fully cover their needs.

About 21 & Change:

21 & Change is a 501(c)(3) Florida - based nonprofit organization built upon the values of selflessness, courage, shared understanding, and partnership. The nonprofit champions inclusion, education, and human rights for the differently-abled throughout Florida. 21 & Change works in partnership with other nonprofit and disability rights organizations for state and national public policy. The organization strives for individuals with disabilities to engage in full and meaningful lives, and community support of this vision. For more information visit www.21andchange.org