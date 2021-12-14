Holiday Systems International Enhances My Travel Benefits with Reimagined Website, Interface, and Five-Star Inventory

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Systems International (“HSI” or the “Company”), a leading wholesale travel provider and developer of award-winning, travel-related rewards programs and technology, today announced a major rollout of key product enhancements for its industry-leading employee benefits platform, My Travel Benefits. With updates including a new website, an improved search and booking interface, additional five-star inventory, and more, My Travel Benefits is focused on providing significant value by fully serving the needs and tastes of modern travelers.

Known for helping employers provide best-in-class travel and leisure benefits for their workforce, My Travel Benefits delivers access to HSI’s exclusive travel platform for companies around the world, including many major global airlines, and is constantly evolving to deliver innovative solutions that better serve the needs of employers and their employees alike. The platform provides employees with exclusive, deeply discounted private-client travel rates at below-OTA pricing on resort stays, new luxury inventory, hotels, airfare, rental cars, and more.

“With the launch of our new My Travel Benefits platform, we’ve focused on enhancing our services to provide even greater quality for our clients, and on setting the bar for employer-provided travel benefits,” said Chad Newbold, CEO of HSI and parent company Vacation Innovations (VI). “We’ve committed significant resources to upgrade our platforms and are fully focused on providing members with an elevated user experience and access to truly unique inventory. Our commitment to delivering top-tier products has never been stronger, and we look forward to working with employers to provide a product that drives true value for their organizations.”

Following the success of the Company’s rollout of enhancements to other platforms earlier this year, similar updates have been put into place for My Travel Benefits, improving functionality and the overall user experience with a reimagined, intuitive member portal with a modern look and feel, and a new mobile-friendly interface that makes it possible to search and book vacations on any device. The Company has also worked to further elevate the locations and inventory available through My Travel Benefits, focusing on adding five-star accommodations and distinctive travel options, with luxury home rental opportunities coming soon.

New platform features include:

Additional five-star hotel and resort inventory

Upgraded technology for faster search results and better performance

Improved text-based search experience for resort weeks

Simple, one-page checkout experience for all travel types

Streamlined rewards redemption

Updated cruise booking platform

These improvements are part of VI’s ongoing commitment to enhancing HSI’s brands, products, and services. Members also enjoy significant discounts—up to 70 percent off public pricing—on the industry’s best selection of inventory, with access to thousands of resort weeks, more than 700,000 popular hotels worldwide, 50 well-known cruise lines, 250 airline carriers, 50 rental car providers, 400,000 destination activities and tour packages, custom vacations, concierge services, and more.

My Travel Benefits members also earn Travel Cash—the platform’s new rewards currency—every time they book resort weeks, hotels, or cruises using their membership. Travel Cash is easy for members to redeem; $1 in Travel Cash equals $1 to be used for future travel booked through the platform.

HSI plans to continue releasing updates across its portfolio of brands throughout the remainder of the year and into 2022, with ProfitAgility—the Company’s wholesale-direct agent lodging reservation system—slated for the next round of significant enhancements.

About Holiday Systems International

Founded in 1993, Holiday Systems International (holidaysystems.com) is a leading wholesale travel provider and developer of award-winning, travel-related rewards programs and technology, producing some of the most sophisticated software and user interfaces in the travel industry. Acquired by Vacation Innovations in 2020, HSI leverages its strategic relationships with properties and developers to provide more than 500,000 members with exceptional travel opportunities and experiences. HSI was honored at GNEX in 2020 with the Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Consumer Product, Best Innovation, and Best Technology and in 2021 for Best Overall Company, Best Membership Program, and Best Marketing Professional.

About Vacation Innovations

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, and customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies.

