Semcasting Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semcasting, creators of the patented identity management platform for IP, location and device-targeting, today announced it has successfully completed compliance for Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 examination and Type II Compliance. This analysis validates Semcasting as a trusted and secure technology for its users and their data assets.



SOC2 compliance certification is recognized globally for its rigor in the review of the organization’s systems and organizational controls. SOC2 is an independent audit conducted to review the company’s effective implementation of employee controls and training, IT systems and risk management control, product discipline, and vendor selection. Semcasting successfully completed an initial SOC2 Type I audit in March of 2021 and then continued the testing process over the following months, receiving Type II compliance in September of 2021.

Semcasting’s SOC 2 examinations for both Type I and Type II compliance testing were conducted in accordance with standards from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Type I testing asserts the company’s systems and control meet SOC2 initial audit standards. SOC 2 Type II compliance asserts that the internal systems and controls of the organization are effective at meeting audit standards on a continuous basis while ensuring the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected.

“Trust, but verify, should be the standard that all clients should apply to protect the privacy of their users and prospects. This is especially true when it comes to the management of digital identity,” says Ray Kingman, founder and CEO of Semcasting. “Completing a SOC 2 Type II independent audit provides our clients with third-party validation that we do more than talk about privacy. We are willing and able to provide independent testing and validation that proves our systems and controls for handling their data can be trusted.”



At its core, Semcasting is committed to providing identity management and mission-critical data to industries such as health care, financial services and education. Data integrity and security is a fundamental part of how Semcasting manages user identity. SOC2 Type II compliance represents a commitment that secure systems and controls are maintained by the organization on an ongoing basis. Semcasting will begin an audit for SOC2 Type II renewal beginning in the first quarter of 2022. That testing will be ongoing.

