Steve Slivka Joins Aisle Rocket as Chief Experience Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aisle Rocket, a growth-driven marketing agency that unifies creative services, data, and technology to drive results for clients, announced today that it had hired Steve Slivka as the company’s new Chief Experience Officer.



Slivka brings to Aisle Rocket 20+ years of driving performance through best-in-class through the line marketing experiences. Before joining Aisle Rocket he spent seven years as Chief Creative Officer at Edelman Chicago, where he built cross-functional teams and creative strategies to make Chicago the second largest creative team in the global network.

“As our growth accelerates we continue to invest in executive talent, and Steve brings an incredible depth of experience through every touchpoint of the customer journey,” said Ross Shelleman, CEO of Aisle Rocket. “His creative portfolio speaks for itself and his ability to integrate across disciplines to deliver world class solutions for clients is unmatched.”

Earlier in his career, Slivka served as SVP of Digital Innovation at Mullen, and was Co-founder of Colossal Squid Industries where he delivered technology-bending platforms and campaigns for clients such as Tresemmé, Kimberly-Clark, Sears and Dickies.

“I’ve spent my entire career creating integrated campaign solutions that drive performance for industry-leading brands,” Slivka said. “But the unique way that Aisle Rocket creates meaning from data to deliver the absolute best experiences for customers is really compelling. There’s so much possibility and I couldn’t be more pleased to be joining this incredible team.”

