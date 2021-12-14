Oxygen Forensics Closes the Year With Major Upgrades in Extraction Capabilities, VPN Support, Data Analysis, and More

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxygen Forensics, a global leader in digital forensics for law enforcement, federal agencies, and corporate clients, announced today the release of Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.2, the latest update to the all-in-one digital forensic solution. This version presents several improvements to extraction capabilities, increases support for popular VPN applications, and adds a new analytic feature.

Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.2 expands support for Huawei devices by now allowing data extraction for the latest Huawei Kirin devices running Android OS 9 and 10. With new enhancements in the extraction process, investigators will now be able to recover passwords while Oxygen Forensic® Detective extracts hardware keys, providing them the opportunity to brute force the device when it was previously unavailable.

Version 14.2 also simplifies the iTunes backup method utilized for logical data extractions of unlocked Apple iOS devices. With Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.2, investigators can use any version of iTunes to perform logical extractions, whether it's downloaded from the official website or the Microsoft store. Furthermore, given the vast amounts of data found in today's devices, Oxygen Forensics has given investigators the ability to select where to store extractions, in turn ensuring success while saving large datasets.

In this update, Oxygen Forensics focuses on adding support for popular VPN applications, often used by criminals to secure privacy during unlawful activity. Oxygen Forensic® Detective v.14.2 implements support for apps like CyberGhost VPN, ZenMate VPN, Express VPN, NordVPN, and RusVPN, as well as apps like Clubhouse, AnonChat, and others. With this release, Oxygen Forensic® Detective exceeds 25,800 supported apps.

This version introduces Selective Data Analysis, the latest time-saving feature from Oxygen Forensic® Detective. Selective Data Analysis gives investigators the ability to import only the data they wish to parse and analyze, eliminating the need to import data unrelated to a specific investigation, while also limiting the scope of an investigation. To minimize extraction time, investigators can pair this tool with Oxygen Forensic® Detective's Selective Data Extraction feature, allowing users to extract data from only specific apps, instead of an entire device.

With the year coming to a close, COO Lee Reiber talks about the significance of this release and what allows Oxygen Forensics to continue the exponential growth the company has witnessed throughout the past decade. "Without continual updates, forward-thinking, and tremendous team members, a company in this space will not last. Oxygen has been delivering products and services to our customers with unmatched consistency and innovation for over 20 years. Our 14.2 release is just a reflection of that hard work and dedication to the industry."

Oxygen Forensics continues to reach new heights and set precedents in the industry. With a clear plan on what it takes to keep moving forward, it seems that this is just the start for Oxygen Forensics.

The full list of 14.2 updates can be found here .

CONTACT:

Cristian Rojas

Oxygen Forensics, Inc.

cristian.rojas@oxygen-forensic.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.