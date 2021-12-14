Brompton Split Banc Corp. Completes Preferred Share Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBC, SBC.PR.A) Brompton Split Banc Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced private placement of preferred shares for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $32 million (the “Private Placement”). Pursuant to the Private Placement, 3,164,203 preferred shares were offered to investors at a price of $10.10 per preferred share.



The Company’s previously announced split of its class A shares (the “Share Split”) will be effected after the close of business today. Following the Share Split there will be an equal number of class A and preferred shares outstanding. DBRS has confirmed that the rating of the preferred shares will continue to be Pfd-3 (high) following the completion of the Share Split.

Over the last ten years to November 30, 2021, the preferred shares have delivered a 4.9% per annum total return based on NAV, outperforming the total return of the S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index by 1.7% per annum with lower volatility.(1)

Brompton Split Banc Corp. invests in a portfolio, on an approximately equal weight basis, in common shares of 6 Canadian Banks: Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, The Bank of Nova Scotia and The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton Funds Limited (“Brompton”) is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX listed closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email us at info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com .

(1) See Standard Performance Data table below.





Brompton Split Banc Corp.

Compound Annual NAV returns to November 30, 2021 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr S.I. Class A Shares (TSX:SBC) 62.5 % 19.3 % 15.4 % 17.9 % 12.3 % S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index 31.0 % 13.8 % 11.0 % 12.9 % 9.0 % S&P/TSX Composite Index 23.5 % 14.2 % 9.7 % 8.6 % 7.3 % Preferred Shares (TSX:SBC.PR.A) 5.1 % 5.1 % 5.0 % 4.9 % 5.1 % S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index 20.6 % 8.4 % 7.0 % 3.2 % 3.0 %



Returns are for the periods ended November 30, 2021 and are unaudited. Inception date November 15, 2005. The table shows the Company’s compound return on a class A share and preferred share for each period indicated, compared with the S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index (“Financials Index”), the S&P/TSX Composite Index (“Composite Index”), and the S&P/TSX Preferred Share Index (“Preferred Share Index”) (together the “Indices”). The Financials Index is derived from the Composite Index based on the financials sector of the Global Industry Classification Standard. The Composite Index tracks the performance, on a market weight basis, of a broad index of large-capitalization issuers listed on the TSX. The Preferred Share Index tracks the performance, on a market weight basis, of preferred shares listed on the TSX that meet criteria relating to minimum size, liquidity, issuer rating, and exchange listing. The class A shares and preferred shares are not expected to mirror the performance of the Indices which have more diversified portfolios. The Indices are calculated without the deduction of management fees, fund expenses and trading commissions, whereas the performance of the Company is calculated after deducting such fees and expenses. Further, the performance of the Company’s class A shares is impacted by the leverage provided by the Company’s preferred shares.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Company in the public filings available at www.sedar.com. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the fund, to the future outlook of the fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.