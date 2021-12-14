Global Transhumanism Market Report 2021: Opportunities in Hyper-personalised Diagnosis and Screening, CGI Fitness Influencers, & Intelligent Nutrition Assistant

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transhumanism Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study explores the technologies and trends that will enable the human body to evolve and examines the changes in diet and exercise habits that will accompany this transformation. It also identifies the growth opportunities these enhancements will bring about for different stakeholders in the transhumanism segment.

Radical changes in science and technology are helping the human body evolve. Biological augmentations and body enhancements are transforming the human body and bringing about a kind of transhumanism by eliminating diseases, extending life spans, and enhancing human capabilities.

Biological augmentations and body enhancements are classified into three main categories: internal implants, external wearables, and aesthetic augmentations.

Internal implants are medical devices inserted into the body to replace or support damaged or weak biological parts. External wearables are electrically controlled devices incorporated into clothing or worn on the body as accessories to monitor performance and enhance human functions.

However, technology is developing so that, in future, these internal implants and external wearables can help human beings develop physical capabilities far superior to what is currently thought possible. Aesthetic augmentation comprises topical medication and cosmetic and self-care products. They are primarily used to augment appearance.

Advancements in aesthetic augmentations, which include the use of genome technology and solutions that can track diet, stress levels, etc., will lead to increasingly more hyper-personalized product offerings.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Trends - Strategic Imperative

Why Is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult To Achieve?

The Strategic Imperative

Our Mega Trend Universe

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Findings

Growth Opportunities for Future Success

2. Future Body Scenarios

Future Body Scenarios - Classification

The Augmentation of Humanity's Physical, Intellectual, and Emotional Capacities Will Alter Our Lives

3. Improving Health Through Biological Augmentations and Body Enhancements

Improving Health Through Biological Augmentations and Body Enhancements - Taxonomy

Internal Implants

External Wearables

Aesthetic Augmentation

4. Improving Health Through What We Eat

Improving Health Through What We Eat - Taxonomy

Hyper-personalized Nutrition

Hyper-personalized Behavioral Conditioning

5. Improving Health Through Augmented Exercise

Improving Health Through Augmented Fitness - Taxonomy

Immersive Fitness and Gamification

Personal Fitness Assistants

Fitness-as-a-service

6. Future Visioning Scenarios

4 Distinct Future Scenarios

Scenario 1 - One Size Fits All

Scenario 2 - Regulatory Frustration

Scenario 3 - Personalization

Scenario 4 - Technological Frustration

7. Growth Opportunities Analysis

Growth Opportunity 1 - Hyper-personalised Diagnosis and Screening

Growth Opportunity 2 - CGI Fitness Influencers

Growth Opportunity 3 - Intelligent Nutrition Assistant

Success Factors for Growth

Conclusion - The Way Forward

8. Next Steps

9. Appendix

