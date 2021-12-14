North America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market - North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest study analyzes the historical and present scenario of the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America to gauge its growth potential.

The study presents detailed information about key growth factors, restraints, and trends in the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America in order to identify opportunities for stakeholders. The report also provides key insights about the growth of the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.



The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America with respect to the leading market segments based on equipment and maintenance.



The refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America has been studied based on major segments and their national markets



Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2017 to 2031, along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2021 to 2031 are provided for all segments and sub-segments, considering 2020 as the base year and 2017-2019 as the historical years.



Key Questions Answered in this Report on North America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market

The report provides detailed information about the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America based on comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the market to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

Which segment of the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America would emerge as a major revenue generator during the forecast period?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market in North America?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: North America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. North America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. North America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast, by Equipment

5.1. Introduction & Definition

5.2. Key Findings / Developments

5.3. Market Value Forecast, by Equipment, 2017-2031

5.3.1. X-ray Systems

5.3.2. Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems

5.3.3. Intraoral Scanners & Cameras

5.3.4. Dental Lights

5.3.5. Dental Chairs

5.3.6. Dental Handpieces

5.3.7. Chairside CAD/CAM Systems

5.3.8. Others

5.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Equipment



6. North America Refurbished Dental Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast, by Equipment, by Country

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Market Value Forecast, by Country

6.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2. Canada

6.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country



7. North America Refurbished Dental Equipment & Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast, by Maintenance

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Maintenance, 2017-2031

7.3.1. X-ray Systems

7.3.2. Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems

7.3.3. Intraoral Scanners & Cameras

7.3.4. Dental Lights

7.3.5. Dental Chairs

7.3.6. Dental Handpieces

7.3.7. Chairside CAD/CAM Systems

7.3.8. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Maintenance



8. North America Refurbished Dental Maintenance Market Analysis and Forecast, by Maintenance, by Country

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Country

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country



9. Competition Landscape

9.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. American Dental Refurbishment

9.2.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

9.2.1.2. Company Financials

9.2.1.3. Growth Strategies

9.2.1.4. SWOT Analysis

9.2.2. Atlas Resell Management

9.2.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

9.2.2.2. Company Financials

9.2.2.3. Growth Strategies

9.2.2.4. SWOT Analysis

9.2.3. A & K Dental Equipment

9.2.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

9.2.3.2. Company Financials

9.2.3.3. Growth Strategies

9.2.3.4. SWOT Analysis

9.2.4. Capital Dental Equipment

9.2.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

9.2.4.2. Company Financials

9.2.4.3. Growth Strategies

9.2.4.4. SWOT Analysis

9.2.5. Collins Dental Equipment, Inc.

9.2.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

9.2.5.2. Company Financials

9.2.5.3. Growth Strategies

9.2.5.4. SWOT Analysis

9.2.6. DENTAL Equipment Liquidators, Inc.

9.2.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

9.2.6.2. Company Financials

9.2.6.3. Growth Strategies

9.2.6.4. SWOT Analysis

9.2.7. Dental Planet, LLC

9.2.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

9.2.7.2. Company Financials

9.2.7.3. Growth Strategies

9.2.7.4. SWOT Analysis

9.2.8. Henry Schein, Inc.

9.2.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

9.2.8.2. Company Financials

9.2.8.3. Growth Strategies

9.2.8.4. SWOT Analysis

9.2.9. Independent Dental, Inc.

9.2.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

9.2.9.2. Company Financials

9.2.9.3. Growth Strategies

9.2.9.4. SWOT Analysis

9.2.10. North America Imaging Resources

9.2.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

9.2.10.2. Company Financials

9.2.10.3. Growth Strategies

9.2.10.4. SWOT Analysis

9.2.11. Pre-Owned Dental, Inc.

9.2.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

9.2.11.2. Company Financials

9.2.11.3. Growth Strategies

9.2.11.4. SWOT Analysis

9.2.12. Renew Digital, LLC

9.2.12.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

9.2.12.2. Company Financials

9.2.12.3. Growth Strategies

9.2.12.4. SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5unryn