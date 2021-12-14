Gray Names Michael Hornfeck to Lead KOLD in Tucson

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced today that Michael Hornfeck has joined Gray as its General Manager of KOLD (CBS) in Tucson, Arizona (DMA 69). He succeeds Eric Duncan, who Gray recently named as the new General Manager of WALA (FOX) in Mobile, Alabama (DMA 57).



Michael has nearly 40 years of media experience in the Tucson market. He joins Gray from Tucson NBC affiliate KVOA, where he was most recently national sales manager. Previously, Michael has held various sales management roles at KVOA since 2005, including local and regional sales manager. Michael also has served as local sales manager for Tucson duopoly KSMB/KTTU. He began his television career as an account executive at KGUN, the local ABC affiliate.

Michael has deep roots in the Tucson community, and his knowledge of the advertising market and passion for the business make him a perfect fit to lead KOLD forward. He and his family have been proud to call Tucson home for most of his life.





About Gray:

Gray Television, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Gray also owns video program production, marketing, and digital businesses including Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and RTM Studios, the producer of PowerNation programs and content. Gray is also the majority owner of Swirl Films.

Website: www.gray.tv

# # #

Attachment