SMC Retains Buckman, Buckman & Reid to Provide Investment Banking and Up Listing Advisory Services

Point Roberts, WA, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMC Entertainment, Inc. (“SMC” or the “Company”) (OTC: SMCE) and its 100% wholly owned subsidiary Genesis Financial, Inc. (“Genesis”), a diversified financial services company with a focus on fintech-powered wealth management advisory services, are pleased to announce that they have retained Buckman, Buckman & Reid, Inc. (“BB&R”) to provide investment banking services, help in facilitating a capital raise and other advisory services.



BB&R, founded in 1988 and based in Little Silver, New Jersey, is an independent full-service securities brokerage firm (broker/dealer) engaged in a variety of activities, including retail and institutional brokerage, wealth management, investment advisory services, private offerings and other investment banking activities.

Pursuant to the engagement agreement (“Agreement”), BB&R will review SMC’s business and financial condition, corporate structure and to advise on future acquisitions, financing, and growth.

"BB&R is the right partner for us at the right time" quoted Erik Blum President of SMC’s Genesis Financial "This is a huge step in our ability to raise capital, up-list and vet the acquisitions we have targeted. I have known and worked with BBR and Mr. Furman for many years; their reputation for excellence precedes them. With BBR as our partner we believe we have all the right tools in place for us to execute on our vision. I am thrilled that we were able to engage BBR and we look forward to achieving what is necessary to grow our company".

“It’s a privilege to be working with Mr. Blum and the leadership team to help navigate the company’s transformation and growth over the coming years. Our focus is to assist in that growth and to build a company that drives shareholder value in their markets.” stated Scott Furman, Head of Investment Banking.

About Genesis Financial, Inc.

Genesis is a diversified financial services company focusing on fintech-powered wealth management business mainly through two Australian regulated entities in wealth management, tax and accounting advisory services. The two operating subsidiaries are Ballast Group and The Financial Link Group. For more information, visit www.ballast.com.au and www.tflg.com.au.

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.

SMC is a versatile holding company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (fintech) companies. SMC's multi-discipline growth by acquisition approach is to enhance revenues and shareholder equity. In 2021 SMC acquired Genesis Financial, Inc., a diversified financial services company focusing on fintech-powered wealth management business. Genesis, with 23 employees under its purview along with 120 financial consultants, advisors, and representatives, operates its business through two Australian regulated entities in wealth management, tax and accounting advisory services. The two operating subsidiaries are Ballast Accounting and The Financial Link Group. For more information on Genesis, visit www.ballast.com.au and www.tflg.com.au. For more information on SMC, visit www.smceinc.com.

About Buckman, Buckman & Reid, Inc.

Buckman, Buckman & Reid, Inc., founded in 1988 and based in Little Silver, New Jersey, is an independent broker/dealer that provides value added investment advice and execution services to clients. For additional information, see www.buckmanbuckman.com.

Press Release Contact:

Ronald E Hughes

Chief Executive Officer

SMC Entertainment, Inc.

ron.hughes.operations@gmail.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements, which may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, members of its management, and assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.