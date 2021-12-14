2021 Worldwide Ring Lights Market Report - Companies are Increasingly Spending on R&D and Stepping up Innovation

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ring Lights Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This recent study on the ring light market offers global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview



3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends In the Market

3.1.1. Rapidly Growing Trend of Lighting Control Systems in The General Lighting Industry

3.1.2. Rise in Usage of LED Consumer Bulbs In Developing Countries

3.1.3. Evolving Integration of LED and Solar Technology

3.1.4. Shift To LED for Most Public Lighting Applications

3.1.5. Increasing Demand for Uniform Smooth Light For Indoor Purposes

3.1.6. The Entrance of New Brands Aggravates Competition

3.1.7. Development of Gallium Nitride (GaN)

3.1.8. Growing Popularity of Smart Technology Innovative Lighting

3.1.9. Growing Demand for Environmentally safer Products

3.1.10. Multi-Functional Product Offerings

3.1.11. Globalization Impacting Lifestyles

3.1.12. Notable Growth Through Discount & Online Stores

3.2. Product Innovation Trends

3.2.1. Companies Increasingly Spending on R&D and Stepping Up Innovation

3.2.2. Growing Consumer Interest in Multifunctional and Smart Products

3.2.3. Prominent Players are Now Diversifying Into other Profitable Segments

3.2.4. Consumers Are Seeking For Alternatives To Conventional Lighting Solutions

3.2.5. Advancement in Connected Lighting

3.3. Winning Themes

3.3.1. Consumers Aware of International Decor Trends - Preferring Contemporary Settings at Lighting

3.3.2. Blend of Modern & Traditional Lightings

3.3.3. Mood Lightings Changing Color with a Touch

3.3.4. Energy Saving Lighting Fixtures for Saving Energy



4. Tech Trends In Ring Lights That Will Dominate The Lighting Industry

4.1. The Internet of Things (IoT)

4.2. Li-Fi (Light-fidelity)

4.3. Human-centric lighting

4.4. Wireless lighting controlled without cable

4.5. Reverse-wired LED cooling heat sources

4.6. Longer brightness with new LED material

4.7. Features of Smart LED Bulbs



5. Shifting Industry Landscape

5.1. Moving from Backlighting To General Lighting

5.2. Accelerating Light Engine Standardization

5.3. LED Penetration Impacting The Fragmented Fixtures Market

5.4. Shifting Trend from Replacement to New Installation

5.5. New Channel Mix



6. Key Imperatives - Industry Participants vs Government

6.1. Consumer Demand for Energy Efficient Lighting Products

6.2. Develop LED Testing Facilities

6.3. LED and LED Luminaire Manufacturing Capability

6.4. Design Hub for LED Luminaires, Control Gears and systems

6.5. Research, Education and Training

6.6. Environmental Consciousness



7. Ring Lights Product Life Cycle Analysis, 2020

7.1. Phase -1 (Compete on Performance)

7.2. Phase-2 (Compete on Cost and Scale)

7.3. Phase-3 (Compete on Quality and Breadth)



8. Trends in Smart Lighting For The Internet of Things

8.1. Lighting Sources: White Light Based on LEDs

8.2. Architectural Elements

8.3. Sensors for Smart Lighting Platforms

8.4. Benefits of the Internet of Lights

8.5. User Scenarios of the 2020's



9. How To Win In The Future

9.1. Adopt New Strategies

9.2. Compete on Cost or Differentiation

9.3. Compete Across The Value Chain

9.4. Rapid Innovation and Customer Insight Drive Success

9.5. Manage Customer Relationships- Know Your Customer

9.6. Shift To Ring Lights



10. World Trade of Lighting Outlook

10.1. Import and Export Scenario of Lighting Fixtures, Lamps, and Related Products Worldwide

10.2. International Trade By Geographical Area

10.3. Top Countries Share in World Imports and Exports

10.4. Average Tariff Applied By the Country

10.5. Top Companies in the Lamps and Lighting Fittings Market



11. Brand Mapping Analysis

11.1. Price v/s Product

11.2. Value for Money

11.3. Top of Mind Ring Lights Brands

11.4. Brand Portfolio-by Key Players

11.5. Consumer Spending Pattern Overview



12. COVID-19 Impact on the Market

12.1. Ring Lights Market Scenario

12.2. Projected Recovery for Hardest Hit Sectors

12.3. Projected Sales of Ring Lights, 2020

12.4. Upcoming Pointers Business Leaders Should Focus On

12.5. Planning & Managing During COVID-19 Pandemic

12.6. Others



13. Global Ring Lights Market Demand Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast, 2021 - 2031

13.1. Historical and Current Market Household expenditure on Ring Lights Analysis, 2016 - 2020

13.2. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis



14. Global Ring light Market Pricing Analysis

14.1. Pricing Analysis By Sales Channel

14.1.1. Manufacturer Level Pricing

14.1.2. Distributor Level Pricing

14.2. Pricing Analysis By Regions



15. Global Ring Lights Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast, 2021 - 2031

15.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2016 - 2020

15.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2021 - 2031

15.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

15.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



16. Market Background



17. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Product Type



18. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Product Size



19. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Price Range



20. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Distribution Channel



21. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Application

22. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Technology



23. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Buyer Type



24. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Power Source



25. Global Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031, by Region



26. North America Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031



27. Latin America Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031



28. Europe Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031



29. South Asia Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031



30. East Asia Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031

31. Oceania Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031

32. Middle East and Africa Ring Lights Market Analysis 2016 - 2020 and Forecast 2021 - 2031



33. Market Structure Analysis

33.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies (Ring Lights Product Types)

33.2. Market Concentration

33.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

33.4. Market Presence Analysis

33.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players

33.4.2. Product foot print by Players

33.4.3. Channel Foot Print by Players



34. Competition Analysis

34.1. Competition Dashboard

34.2. Pricing Analysis by Competition

34.3. Competition Benchmarking

34.4. Competition Deep Dive

34.4.1. Hensel Frontprojection System

34.4.1.1. Overview

34.4.1.2. Product Portfolio

34.4.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

34.4.1.4. Sales Footprint

34.4.1.5. Strategy Overview

34.4.1.5.1. Marketing Strategy

34.4.1.5.2. Product Strategy

34.4.1.5.3. Channel Strategy

34.4.2. Spectrum Aurora

34.4.2.1. Overview

34.4.2.2. Product Portfolio

34.4.2.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

34.4.2.4. Sales Footprint

34.4.2.5. Strategy Overview

34.4.2.5.1. Marketing Strategy

34.4.2.5.2. Product Strategy

34.4.2.5.3. Channel Strategy

34.4.3. Zhejiang Seming Electronic Co., Ltd.

34.4.3.1. Overview

34.4.3.2. Product Portfolio

34.4.3.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

34.4.3.4. Sales Footprint

34.4.3.5. Strategy Overview

34.4.3.5.1. Marketing Strategy

34.4.3.5.2. Product Strategy

34.4.3.5.3. Channel Strategy

34.4.4. Lylight Electric Co, Limited

34.4.4.1. Overview

34.4.4.2. Product Portfolio

34.4.4.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

34.4.4.4. Sales Footprint

34.4.4.5. Strategy Overview

34.4.4.5.1. Marketing Strategy

34.4.4.5.2. Product Strategy

34.4.4.5.3. Channel Strategy

34.4.5. Bron Elektronik AG

34.4.5.1. Overview

34.4.5.2. Product Portfolio

34.4.5.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

34.4.5.4. Sales Footprint

34.4.5.5. Strategy Overview

34.4.5.5.1. Marketing Strategy

34.4.5.5.2. Product Strategy

34.4.5.5.3. Channel Strategy

34.4.6. Shamax Emporium

34.4.6.1. Overview

34.4.6.2. Product Portfolio

34.4.6.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

34.4.6.4. Sales Footprint

34.4.6.5. Strategy Overview

34.4.6.5.1. Marketing Strategy

34.4.6.5.2. Product Strategy

34.4.6.5.3. Channel Strategy

34.4.7. Shenzhen Jueying Technology Co., Ltd.

34.4.7.1. Overview

34.4.7.2. Product Portfolio

34.4.7.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

34.4.7.4. Sales Footprint

34.4.7.5. Strategy Overview

34.4.7.5.1. Marketing Strategy

34.4.7.5.2. Product Strategy

34.4.7.5.3. Channel Strategy

34.4.8. Smart Vision Lights

34.4.8.1. Overview

34.4.8.2. Product Portfolio

34.4.8.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

34.4.8.4. Sales Footprint

34.4.8.5. Strategy Overview

34.4.8.5.1. Marketing Strategy

34.4.8.5.2. Product Strategy

34.4.8.5.3. Channel Strategy

34.4.9. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

34.4.9.1. Overview

34.4.9.2. Product Portfolio

34.4.9.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

34.4.9.4. Sales Footprint

34.4.9.5. Strategy Overview

34.4.9.5.1. Marketing Strategy

34.4.9.5.2. Product Strategy

34.4.9.5.3. Channel Strategy

34.4.10. General Electric Company

34.4.10.1. Overview

34.4.10.2. Product Portfolio

34.4.10.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

34.4.10.4. Sales Footprint

34.4.10.5. Strategy Overview

34.4.10.5.1. Marketing Strategy

34.4.10.5.2. Product Strategy

34.4.10.5.3. Channel Strategy

34.4.11. Panasonic Corporation

34.4.11.1. Overview

34.4.11.2. Product Portfolio

34.4.11.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

34.4.11.4. Sales Footprint

34.4.11.5. Strategy Overview

34.4.11.5.1. Marketing Strategy

34.4.11.5.2. Product Strategy

34.4.11.5.3. Channel Strategy

34.4.12. OSRAM Sylvania Inc.

34.4.12.1. Overview

34.4.12.2. Product Portfolio

34.4.12.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

34.4.12.4. Sales Footprint

34.4.12.5. Strategy Overview

34.4.12.5.1. Marketing Strategy

34.4.12.5.2. Product Strategy

34.4.12.5.3. Channel Strategy

34.4.13. VOLT Lighting

34.4.13.1. Overview

34.4.13.2. Product Portfolio

34.4.13.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

34.4.13.4. Sales Footprint

34.4.13.5. Strategy Overview

34.4.13.5.1. Marketing Strategy

34.4.13.5.2. Product Strategy

34.4.13.5.3. Channel Strategy

34.4.14. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

34.4.14.1. Overview

34.4.14.2. Product Portfolio

34.4.14.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

34.4.14.4. Sales Footprint

34.4.14.5. Strategy Overview

34.4.14.5.1. Marketing Strategy

34.4.14.5.2. Product Strategy

34.4.14.5.3. Channel Strategy

34.4.15. Unique Lighting Systems

34.4.15.1. Overview

34.4.15.2. Product Portfolio

34.4.15.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

34.4.15.4. Sales Footprint

34.4.15.5. Strategy Overview

34.4.15.5.1. Marketing Strategy

34.4.15.5.2. Product Strategy

34.4.15.5.3. Channel Strategy

34.4.16. Other Players ( As requested)

34.4.16.1. Overview

34.4.16.2. Product Portfolio

34.4.16.3. Profitability by Market Segments (Product/Channel/Region)

34.4.16.4. Sales Footprint

34.4.16.5. Strategy Overview

34.4.16.5.1. Marketing Strategy

34.4.16.5.2. Product Strategy

34.4.16.5.3. Channel Strategy



35. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



36. Research Methodology



