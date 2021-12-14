U.S. CUSTOMS FINDS ADDITIONAL EVASION OF ANTIDUMPING/COUNTERVAILING DUTIES ON QUARTZ SURFACE PRODUCTS FROM CHINA

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (“Customs”) has been taking aggressive action under The Enforce and Protect Act (“EAPA”) against companies that are violating U.S. trade laws as they pertain to quartz surface products from China.

On November 26, Customs found that 15 U.S. importers were guilty of illegally transshipping Chinese quartz surface products through Malaysia to evade the payment of antidumping and countervailing duties.

Less than two weeks later, on December 6, 2021, Customs cracked down on two Texas-based importers, Vivaldi Commercial LLC and Vivaldi Interiors LLC (collectively “Vivaldi”), for illegally misclassifying their imports of Chinese quartz surface products as “crushed glass” surfaces. Customs’ aggressive actions are important because they hold these importers accountable for their illegal evasion, deter other importers from engaging in similar evasion tactics, and ensure that the domestic industry receives the relief to which it is entitled under the U.S. trade laws.

Customs’ announcement confirms that quartz surface products made in China remain subject to the payment of AD/CVD duties. If you suspect an importer of duty evasion, you can submit an allegation through Customs’ online portal.

