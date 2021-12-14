Global Semiconductor Metrology Market Report 2021-2025 - 5G and IoT will Provide Future Growth Potential for Technology Nodes of Various Sizes

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Metrology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor metrology market is expected to have a 5.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025. The semiconductor metrology market generated $1,697.2 million in 2020, with a base year growth rate of 9.2%.

This study identifies key trends in the semiconductor metrology market and identifies the factors that will drive and restrain the market growth. It also highlights growth opportunities for market players and discusses the key metrology equipment that bolsters growth in different regions of the world. The base year for the study is 2020, and the forecast period is 2021 to 2025.

The market is set to grow further once the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic fades and the lead time for both semiconductor processing equipment and semiconductor metrology equipment reduces.

Research Highlights

In-depth analysis with market sizing of the semiconductor metrology equipment segments: Overlay Critical dimension: Optical critical dimension (OCD) and critical dimension-scanning electron microscope (CD-SEM) Film thickness

Regional perspective of demand patterns in different advanced and emerging markets, namely, North America, Europe and the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and the Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Forecast of revenue growth for market segments and in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario, including vendors' market shares for all equipment types

Impact of US-China geopolitical tension on the global semiconductor metrology market during the forecast period

Role of integrated and hybrid semiconductor metrology equipment in the global market during the forecast period

Growth opportunities for stakeholders in the semiconductor metrology market with the evolution of advanced memory technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Semiconductor Metrology Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Semiconductor Metrology Market

Semiconductor Metrology Market - Scope of Analysis

Semiconductor Metrology Market - Segmentation

Key Competitors for Semiconductor Metrology Market by Region

Key Competitors for Semiconductor Metrology Market by Segment

Major Products by Company

Distribution Channels for Semiconductor Metrology Market

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Equipment

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Equipment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment - Semiconductor Metrology Market

Revenue Share Analysis by Company - Semiconductor Metrology Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Overlay

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CD-SEM

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - OCD

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Film Thickness

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Semiconductor Metrology Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Memory Technologies Because of Growing Demand for the IoT, Big Data, and AI

Growth Opportunity 2: Virtual Metrology (VM)

Growth Opportunity 3: Hybrid Metrology

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/385fgq



